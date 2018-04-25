Oregon hires Portland law firm to investigate agency

The Oregon Department of Justice has hired a Portland law firm to carry out an investigation into allegations of discrimination and mismanagement at the state's economic development agency.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the department has tasked the office of Perkins Coie to look into Business Oregon after Democratic Gov. Kate Brown received an anonymous letter from a group of its employees.
The letter claimed there were hostile working conditions and it accused leadership of gender bias and misusing taxpayer funds.
The justice department will be overseeing the investigation and will provide a maximum cost of $50,000 to the firm.
The agreement calls for the firm to conduct an "attorney-client privileged investigation."
The department declined to comment on the agreement with the law firm.
