Commission calls for more NCAA oversight of AAU events

FILE - In this March 22, 2010, file photo, basketballs are seen before Northern Iowa's NCAA college basketball practice, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. College basketball spent an entire season operating amid a federal corruption investigation that magnified long-simmering problems within the sport, from unethical agent conduct to concerns over the "one-and-done" model. Now it’s time to hear new ideas on how to fix them. On Wednesday morning, April 25, 2018, the commission headed by former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice will present its proposed reforms to university presidents of the NCAA Board of Governors and the Division I Board of Directors at the NCAA headquarters in Indianapolis. And that starts what could be a complicated process in getting changes adopted and implemented in time for next season. Charlie Neibergall, File AP Photo