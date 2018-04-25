Bealls is launching a new chain of home decor stores. Here's where you can find the first one

Bradenton-based Bealls Inc. announced Wednesday that it is launching Home Centric, a new chain of stores featuring a continually changing assortment of home products at a great value.
The first Home Centric store will open Thursday, May 3, in Cary, N.C.
The new concept is part of the Bealls Inc. family of stores, operating under the Bealls and Burkes Outlet division, with more than 500 retail stores across the southern and eastern U.S.
Featured product will range from furniture to bed-and-bath essentials to beauty items and home decor. Home Centric aspires to serve a wide range of shoppers, from first-time homeowners looking for style inspiration to empty-nesters on a mission to reinvent their space.
Home Centric plans to grow throughout the Southeast and compete with other home décor focused retailers.
“We are very excited to open our doors to the Cary community,” said Dave Alves, president of Home Centric. “Whether you are a novice decorator or consider yourself an interior designer, you are certain to find new inspiration for your living spaces at our Home Centric store. We are dedicated to offering brand-name home items and one-of-a-kind treasures at prices customers will love.”
Bealls Outlet stores in Florida have been testing the Home Centric concept within the current footprint of Bealls Outlet stores. Several stores within the state now have an expanded home department within the Bealls Outlet store, featuring an expanded assortment of furniture, lamps, wall décor, bath and bedding.
The success and lessons from the store-within-a-store solution has been the cornerstone to this launch of the freestanding Home Centric store.
Bealls Inc. and Bealls Outlet has been headquartered in Bradenton since its founding in 1915 and is the largest private employer in Manatee County.
The family-owned corporation now operates more than 550 stores in 16 states under the names of Bealls, Bealls Outlet, Burkes Outlet, Home Centric and Bunulu.
For more information, visit www.HomeCentric.com.
Bealls Inc. is not affiliated with Bealls Stores operated in Texas by Stage Stores.
