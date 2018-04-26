Dirty dining: Bradenton restaurant receives repeat violation for presence of flies and mold

A Bradenton restaurant was cited last week for the presence of flies and mold has received a repeat infraction for those issues. Others others were dinged by inspectors for failure to wash hands and store food at the proper temperature.
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 7376 52nd Place E., Bradenton
- Live, small flying insects were discovered near food in the restaurant. An inspector said they observed flies in a cabinet under the hand wash sink in the ice cream area.
- There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of an ice machine.
China I, 3236 E. Bay Dr., Holmes Beach
- An employee washed their hands without soap, according to an inspector. The employee was asked to retrieve soap and properly wash their hands.
- Fried chicken, rice, and egg rolls were held for more than 24 hours without a proper date marking.
- There was no proof of required state-approved employee training for some employees, an inspector said.
Popi's Place IV, 3911 US 301 N., Ellenton
- An inspector said restaurant employees removed creamer and butter portions from the table and brought them back to a reach-in cooler so that they could be used for other guests. A stop sale was issued on the portions.
- Raw shelled eggs were stored above cooked beef and leafy greens. The issue was corrected on-site.
Hibachi Grill Buffet, 3616 First St., Bradenton
- Cut cabbage, bean sprouts and octopus salad were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector. The operator placed ice on the products and the issue was corrected on-site.
Denise's Beachway Cafe, 7224 Manatee Ave., Bradenton
- An inspector observed multiple employees dry their hands on clothes, an apron or a soiled towel after washing.
- A spray bottle containing toxic chemicals was stored near food. Window cleaner sat above unwashed produce in the restaurant's storage area, an inspector said. The issue was corrected on-site.
Danny's Pizzeria, 7220 Manatee Ave W., #118, Bradenton
- Marinara sauce had not been cooled from 135 degrees to 41 degrees within six hours. The product was discarded.
- A spray bottle containing toxic chemicals was stored near food. An operator removed the bottle and the issue was corrected on-site.
Oh! Greek, 5475 Factory Shops Blvd., Ellenton
- Gyro meat that was sliced from the cooking cone did not undergo a secondary cooking step to ensure that all parts reached a minimum temperature of 155.
- A container of medicine was improperly stored. An inspector said aspirin was found above a tabletop food warmer.
Tokyo Thai, 5959 Factory Shops Blvd., Ellenton
- Tofu was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees.
- Medicine was stored in the refrigerator with food for the public. An inspector said they found liquid cold medicine in the refrigerator and a bottle of Advil on top.
Joe's Eats & Sweets, 219 S. Gulf Drive, Bradenton Beach
- Hot dogs were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector. The operator was advised to store the items in a colder area.
- The ambient air thermometer of a reach-in cooler was not accurate within 3 degrees. The operator was told to obtain another thermometer for the unit.
- Hot dogs were stored more than 24 hours without a proper date marking, an inspector said.
- The handwash sink was inaccessible due to items stored inside of it.
Taco Bell, 5410 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton
- Diced tomatoes were cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees.
Editor's Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, reports are a "snapshot" of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and "high-risk" establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to re-open, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed via this link.
