This Bradenton sweet spot is closing its doors (for now). Here's when you can get one last taste.

Retrobaked, a gluten-free, plant-based bakery located in Bradenton's Village of the Arts, will host its final open house during next week's First Friday Artwalk.
Recent health developments are forcing Rachel Sokolewicz to take an indefinite hiatus from her passion. Sokolewicz co-owns the business with her husband Luke, but she is solely responsible for hand-making the thousands of confections that the bakery sells.
In a post on Retrobaked's Facebook page, Rachel Sokolewicz said:
"As many of you know, the driving force behind my desire to bake gluten-free, plant-based treats was food allergies and health issues of my own. It's brought me great joy to turn a negative part of my life into something positive, spending my days creating delicious treats for those who usually go without: fellow celiacs, vegans, and everyone in-between. I absolutely LOVE my job.
"But, my own health has worsened over the years, and I’ve recently been diagnosed with a handful of serious conditions, including late stage Lyme disease. The thing with chronic illness and Lyme is that they are extremely difficult to treat, and require strict dedication to healing with abundant rest and no stress (quite the opposite of bakery life). While my heart desperately wants to continue baking for you all, my body is literally shutting down and telling me to rest."
Retrobaked has called Village of the Arts home for more than four years. The cottage food operation is primarily a custom order bakery, but Rachel opens the doors to public each month for Artwalk and other special events.
For this Artwalk, the theme is greatest hits. Sokolewicz will revisit some of her favorite and most popular creations.
The menu of planned sweets includes six decadent cupcake varieties like death by chocolate, birthday cake and lemon lavender. Other treats include oatmeal creme pies, superfood crispies, marshmallow crispy treats and frosting shots.
Vendors Ray's Vegan Soul, Sunshine Canning, Blue Sage Market Co. and GoodEarth Pure Soaps will also have wares available.
Details: 6-9:30 p.m. on May 4 at 933 12th St. W., Bradenton. Parking is available on the streets throughout the village or at the parking garage at the corner of 12th Street West and Eighth Avenue West.
Arrive early for the best selection.
