We knew a Skyline Chili was coming to Lakewood Ranch. Now we know its targeted open date

Rick Kerper really likes the outlook for retail development at Lakewood Ranch.
"It's a dynamic community with great demographics," Kerper recently said of his latest real estate development at Lakewood Ranch, Shoppes at Commerce Park.
Kerper and his contractor, The Starling Group, broke ground in January on the 22,000-square-foot retail center east of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard and north of Technology Terrace.
Tenants should begin moving into Shoppes in August, Kerper said.
Businesses are expected to include Skyline Chili, Keller Williams Realty of Manatee, X 30 Fit, Life Pharmacy and a nail salon.
Skyline Chili has targeted an October open date, Kerper said.
Kerper, who previously developed several other commercial projects at Lakewood Ranch, says there isn't a lot of retail ground available at the Ranch.
Kirk Boylston, president of LWR Commercial, elaborated.
"We have some larger parcels available, but we have few of the smaller ones that front on major streets," Boylston said. "We have some of the larger retail parcels that are available or under contract that we'll talk about in the future."
While the supply of smaller retail parcels is limited, more will become available as new neighborhoods in Lakewood Ranch are developed, Boylston said.
Previously, Kerper developed the Shoppes at Lorraine Corners and The Learning Experience. Future plans include selling office pads at Lakewood Ranch, south of State Road 64.
"He has done a great job. Rick got the last great retail piece we had," Boylston said.
