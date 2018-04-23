Judge asked to reject pipeline protester's evidence request

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016, file photo, provided by the Morton County Sheriff's Department, law enforcement and protesters clash near the site of the Dakota Access pipeline on in Cannon Ball, N.D. The government is asking a federal judge to reject a request for evidence to be returned to a New York City woman who suffered a serious arm injury in an explosion while protesting the Dakota Access oil pipeline in North Dakota. Morton County Sheriff's Department via AP, File)