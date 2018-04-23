Oak & Stone to open rooftop bar in downtown Bradenton. The view should be spectacular.

It's not often when you can find that perfect mix of sports, games, fun and great food while throwing in specialty cocktails and craft beer all while claiming to cater to the entire family.
But Sarasota-based Oak & Stone, with its original location on University Parkway, strives for just that and is expanding into downtown Bradenton.
Or, more true to fact, above downtown Bradenton.
Oak & Stone, one of several local popular brands under the Tableseide Restaurant Group, will occupy the ninth floor rooftop restaurant space of the new Spring Hill Suites hotel under construction in the 100 block of Old Main Street overlooking the Manatee River.
According to the Oak & Stone website, it will be the second new location, with the existing one on University Parkway and one planned for the St. Petersburg area.
Specializing in artisan wood-fired pizza such as The Popeye, bacon lettuce and tomato, Sunburnt Hawaiian and more, the menu offers just about everything a good family sports bar should, including the VooDoo Chicken Sandwich, Crispy Gulf Grouper BLT, The Philly Dipper Sandwich and so much more.
The restaurant will featured a covered bar, games and cabanas and will sit adjacent to the hotel pool, though the pool is only available to guests.
TableSeide Restaurant Group CEO Joe Seidensticker was not immediately available for comment, but Bradenton Economic Development Director Carl Callahan said Oak & Stone is a perfect fit for downtown.
"We're pretty excited about it," Callahan said. "The city didn't have anything to do with this. This was strictly a deal made between the restaurant group and the hotel, but if fits in really nicely with what we already have and will help anchor this end of downtown with Pier 22."
The hotel is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
