Publix has something to say about E. coli, salmonella, romaine and eggs in stores

Publix wants you to know that, despite recent foodborne outbreaks involving E. coli and salmonella, you can feel safe with your romaine lettuce and eggs at its stores.

On Saturday, one day after the Centers for Disease Control counseled avoiding all romaine lettuce from Yuma, Arizona in the current E. coli outbreak, Publix posted to its website:

"Prior to and during this outbreak, Publix has not sourced our romaine lettuce from Arizona."

The outbreak has sickened 60 in 16 states.

As for the recalls of eggs made at Rose Acre Farms North Carolina farm, two lots of Publix store brand Grade A Extra Large eggs got recalled. The Best By dates on those were April 2 and April 3 and they were recalled on April 16. They went only to 153 stores in Florida.

"We want our customers to rest assured the eggs in our stores today are not impacted by this recall and outbreak event," Publix posted. "On April 17, Publix was notified by our supplier, Cal-Maine Foods of 153 stores in Florida that received Extra Large eggs associated with this event. At the time of the recall, the eggs would have been expired by two weeks."