Investor's column: Legacy planning is not about death, it's about how you lived your life

Can you believe it: The baby boomer generation (those who are now age 54 to 73) is almost halfway into retirement.
And just like the rest of their lasting effects on our culture during their era, retirement will never be the same.
First, the word retirement doesn’t quite align with their new life chapter. AARP has dropped the R-word by going strictly to the acronym.
According to their studies, three quarters of retirees plan to work in retirement. What a difference from my grandparents era.
The dream to fully retire is still alive, but making that dream a reality, or adjusting that dream to fit your reality, still takes careful planning. Those empowered boomers are also interested in taking a proactive approach to the legacies they will leave behind.
Legacy planning is a term with a few misconceptions. One is that it is ego driven. Another is that it is only for the wealthy. And yet another misconception is that your ultimate desire is to control your heirs financially after you have passed away.
Legacy planning is defining who is your best self, a way to arrive at your personal best and a plan to stay at your personal best. An attorney can assist in creating the legal structure to live out your best life, your financial adviser assists in the financial planning aspects and to provide protection and safety to your assets (liquid and non-liquid) to represent your best financially, and your accountant covers your best tax planning strategies.
Legacy planning is not about death, it’s about how you lived your life. It presents what values and gifts you left behind to your family, your community and your world. Legacy planning frames you and preserves the essence of your purpose in our world.
Things you never hear when a family member fondly looks back on their memories of their father: My Dad was the greatest, he always put work as the priority over family time. We knew where he was and it warmed our hearts that he wanted to show us that work came first.
The way to tell your story is to create a written or digital story of who you are. Quite often, the legacy planning process is overlooked. In America, we tend to not want to discuss death, so many times when the estate planning area is incomplete, the legacy that a person has built over the years is muted by what financial or personal matters were left undone.
It’s not to say that the legacy is permanently diminished, it just has to compete with the noise of dealing with the legal issues and personal issues that were incomplete when our loved one passed.
Legacy planning should be an opportunity to reflect on your past, present and future. You should enjoy and celebrate the purpose that you chose or may have been thrust upon you due to your life’s circumstances.
Danny Wood is an independent financial adviser with Shoreline Financial Partners in Bradenton. To learn more, visit shorelinefinancialpartners.com.
Comments