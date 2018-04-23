Gas prices are at a four-year high in Bradenton and across Florida. So what's going on?

The average cost for a gallon of gas in the Bradenton-Sarasota area is the priciest it has been in more than three years, and analysts are predicting that rates will continue to rise as the summer approaches.
With averages of $2.70 per gallon across the two-county region and $2.74 statewide on Monday, prices have surpassed those reached in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in September and are at their highest since December 2014, according to AAA statistics.
For context, it costs Floridians about $5 more to fill an average tank of gas, compared to this time a year ago.
Blame OPEC.
"Ultimately, OPEC bears much of the responsibility for cutting oil production in 2017, leaving U.S. oil inventories at far lower levels than a year ago," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
Rising prices aren’t unusual for this time of year, as the vacation season nears and refineries transition to federally mandated summer blend of gas, which is more environmentally friendly — and more expensive.
For example, Monday's national average of $2.76 is the highest daily average since July 2015.
Add in the fact that oil is trading at about $15 more per barrel than this time last year thanks to increased demand and reduced supply, and costs could continue to approach $3 per gallon around the state.
"There are currently a number of factors keeping upward pressure on gas prices," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said. "If we haven't already, gas prices will hit their annual peak within the next couple weeks."
According to GasBuddy, which tracks fuel prices, motorists weren't seeing much of a difference in prices between Manatee ($2.70), Sarasota ($2.69), Pinellas ($2.68) and Hillsborough ($2.71) outlets.
DeHaan has said that gas prices have peaked in mid-May the past few years as refineries finish the transition to the more-expensive summer blend. That trend is expected to continue this year as well.
"All signs point to some additional upward movement before prices peak and perhaps drop slightly around Memorial Day into June — all certainly very contingent and subject to any changes from OPEC," he said.
The Punta Gorda ($2.69), Orlando ($2.69) and Jacksonville ($2.69) regions had the least-expensive averages in the state on Monday, according to AAA data, with Bradenton-Sarasota not far behind.
The most expensive were the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.86), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.81) and Fort Lauderdale ($2.80) regions.
By the numbers:
▪ Florida's state average surpassed last year's high of $2.73 on Thursday, April 19, becoming the highest daily average price since December 2014.
▪ Florida ranks 20th among states with the highest gas prices.
▪ Florida motorists pay $41 to fill an average-sized tank of gasoline.
