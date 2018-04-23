With lights from Toys R Us dimmed, sales plunge at Hasbro

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2013 file photo, the newest Monopoly token, a cat, rests on the game board at Hasbro Inc. headquarters, in Pawtucket, R.I. Hasbro Inc.

HAS) on Monday, April 23, 2018, reported a first-quarter loss of $112.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.