HRW: 'Men only' job ads show ongoing discrimination in China

In this Nov. 28, 2017, photo, Chinese women look out of a window of a crowded bus traveling from the outskirts of the capital city during the morning rush hour, in Beijing. Human Rights Watch released the report on Monday, April 23, 2018, gender discrimination is widespread in the Chinese work force, with many hiring advertisements openly calling only for male applicants and using the attractiveness of female co-workers as a draw. Andy Wong AP Photo