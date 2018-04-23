In Denver, trying to put a price on the value of a newspaper

FILE - In this April 10, 2017, file photo, the Salt Lake Tribune Editor Matt Canham breaks out the champagne after their 2017 Pulitzer Prize for local reporting was announced, in Salt Like City. The Tribune newsroom takes up one floor of the building that bears its name, overlooking snow-capped mountains and the arena where the Utah Jazz play. Once a Digital First property that dealt with staff reductions and feared closure, the paper was sold to a prominent local family in 2016. Since then, its reporters received their first raise in a decade and won a Pulitzer prize for investigative reporting. The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File Francisco Kjolseth