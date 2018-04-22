Journalist among over 2 dozen killed in Nicaragua unrest

Anti-government protesters pull down a statue that is emblematic of the government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, at the Jean Paul Jennie round-about in Managua, Nicaragua, Saturday, April 21, 2018. Ortega said Saturday that his government is willing to enter into talks over social security reforms that have sparked four days of protests and clashes in which, rights monitors say, at least 25 people have died. A journalist covering the unrest was also killed. Alfredo Zuniga AP Photo