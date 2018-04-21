This Bradenton restaurant brought 'Mom and Dad's dream' to life. Now the family is moving on

When Miller's Dutch Kitch'n first opened its doors in 1981, the family got off to a modest start, selling only a few hundred pies.
"We sold 200 pies that year, and I thought we were maxed out," John Miller said.
Nothing has changed about their pies since then. There are still 23 flavors of homemade pie made from scratch.
Except in recent years, the family has pushed out 3,500 pies on Thanksgiving alone.
The 15,000-square-foot Bradenton restaurant, at 3401 14th St. W., sells tens of thousands of pies annually, but time is running out if you'd like to get your hands on another one.
The final pie will be sold April 29, as the Millers have decided to close their doors.
After 36 years in business, the Miller family will move on to other business ventures. According to Frank Miller, who looks after the restaurant's business dealings, the family will switch its focus to a local tech company that they started 14 years ago.
But the business, known for its pies and all-you-can-eat buffet, is for sale and could be "taken to the next level" by a third-party, they said.
Miller's Dutch Kitch'n opened after the Millers moved from their parent's 90-acre Amish farm in Ohio. Their father passed away from a heart attack just a year after the restaurant opened, but their mother continued to contribute to the business until 1995.
"This was mom and dad's dream," said Frank, who added that each of the Miller siblings played a different role in the running the business. Gene was in charge of kitchen prep, Megan ran the gift shop, and John oversaw the pies.
Throughout the last four decades, the family has seen each of its 18 nieces and nephews hold various positions at the restaurant.
"Whether they were busing, or waiting tables or working the register, they all had positions here at some point," Megan said.
Frank said the Millers have a great relationship with the community, and kids he watched grow up worked there as well.
"I've seen couples come in and show me their baby as they were born and 16 years later, that same kid will come and put in their application," said Frank.
The siblings say there are plans to put together a sort of promotion for their customers during their last week of business but nothing has been finalized.
"We just want to thank all our Manatee patrons," Frank said. "It's been a great community that helped us bring the Miller family dream to life."
Those interested in the business or the building can contact Frank at (941) 713-7265 for more information.
Comments