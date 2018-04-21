In this Tuesday, April 17, 2018 frame from video, a National Transportation Safety Board investigator examines damage to the engine of the Southwest Airlines plane that made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia. A preliminary examination of the blown jet engine of the Southwest Airlines plane that set off a terrifying chain of events and left a businesswoman hanging half outside a shattered window showed evidence of "metal fatigue," according to the National Transportation Safety Board.
Business

European regulators tighten order for jet fan blade tests

The Associated Press

April 21, 2018 05:30 AM

BERLIN

The European Aviation Safety Agency has tightened a nearly month-old directive ordering inspections of some fan blades in engines like those used on a Southwest Airlines jet involved in a fatal accident.

A directive published by EASA late Friday called for inspections within 20 days of blades in the oldest CFM56-7B engines — those that have been through 30,000 engine cycles or more since installation. Newer blades will have to be inspected within 133 days, and the inspections repeated within 3,000 cycles.

A March 26 directive called for ultrasonic inspections within nine months. The updated instructions cited a "further failure" of a CFM56-7B fan blade.

A fan blade snapped off mid-flight on a Southwest Airlines flight Tuesday, causing an engine to explode in an accident that fatally injured a passenger.

