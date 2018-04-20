Focus on Manatee: Here's how Port Manatee is building bridges with regional, global relationships

Port Manatee last week reported best-ever cargo figures for the first half of its fiscal year, and the International Trade Hub at Port Manatee once again hosted foreign officials.
In late March, the port and its global commerce hub teamed with the City of North Port in bringing Chile’s trade commissioner to that growing city more than 50 miles down I-75 from the port.
These aren’t mere coincidences. Perhaps not surprisingly, the across-the-board record results and the burgeoning relationships on both regional and worldwide fronts are, in fact, closely related.
As Port Manatee continues to build solid figurative bridges throughout Central and Southwest Florida and around the globe, more commerce moves through the port and, just as importantly, our area derives greater economic benefits, adding to the more than 24,000 jobs and $2.3 billion in annual impacts already generated by the port.
Indeed, the concurrent regional and global outreach and business development approaches are consistent with the port’s core mission to be a collaborative catalyst for economic growth.
For visitors such as the president of the Polish-American Chamber, who was among last week’s guests at the International Trade Hub at Port Manatee, the port is seen as a way to link commercial interests on the other side of the world with not only the vibrant Suncoast of Florida but also dynamic markets throughout Latin America.
The International Trade Hub at Port Manatee has, since opening its doors in 2014, been furnishing an invaluable link, assisting businesses in securing a foothold in the import/export realm, helping with meeting challenges related to such concerns as Customs laws and procedures and supply chain efficiencies.
The hub continues to serve as an indispensable incubator, having offered an ideal soft landing for more than a dozen startup enterprises for which it provides a valued U.S. presence.
In the past year or so, we’ve brought to the port trade leaders representing such diverse Western Hemisphere nations as Canada, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and Peru while welcoming those from several European and Asian countries as well.
We look forward with steadfast dedication to facilitating many more fruitful connections through the trade hub and by means of additional cooperative functions with esteemed partners throughout our region, developing and nurturing relationships that advance mutually productive win-win-win propositions — supporting budding businesses, adding to port activity and in turn stimulating our region’s socioeconomic well-being.
Carlos Buqueras is the executive director at Port Manatee and can be reached at cbuqueras@portmanatee.com.
