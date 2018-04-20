With new arena near, Bucks seek elusive playoff series win

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2017, file photo, Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, in Milwaukee. A billboard down the street from the Bucks’ nearly completed new arena makes a bold proclamation in big, bold letters: “The Future is Here.” The rebuilding process is over. Winning a playoff series could make that message resonate as loudly as an Antetokounmpo rim-rattling dunk. Aaron Gash, File AP Photo