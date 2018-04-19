Kushner Cos. subpoenaed by feds after AP report

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump's White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner speaks during the Saban Forum 2017 in Washington. The Kushner Cos. confirmed Thursday, April 19, 2018, it was subpoenaed by federal prosecutors for information related to an Associated Press report that the company filed dozens of false documents about its buildings in New York City. The AP report covered a three-year period when the real estate company was run by Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law who is now a senior adviser. Jose Luis Magana, File AP Photo