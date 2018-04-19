After rescuing a puppy, this Palmetto teen turns her pet project into all-natural treats for dogs

If one man's trash is another man's treasure, then someone's abandoned dog is someone else's soul mate — and the beginning of a charitable business idea.
That's what Palmetto-native Camryn Gulash, 18, learned after she rescued 2-year-old Riley. Her dad, Steve, found the pit bull trapped in a hole that she dug at the Lakewood Ranch YMCA.
Together they learned she had been used as a "bait dog" in a dog fighting house and abandoned by her previous owner. Now, about six months after bringing Riley into her home, Gulash is running a business inspired by her new best friend.
When it came time to start buying treats for Riley, Gulash noticed the ingredients of most store-bought dog items aren't very healthy. In fact, some of them tend to use ingredients that dogs shouldn't eat, she says.
"It's a lot of unnatural things. There's a lot of acids they put in there for preserving them," she said. "A lot of it is meat byproduct, where it's not actually meat, or it's meat flavored. There's just a lot of things in them that dogs shouldn't have."
Finally, she figured she could probably make them better herself. And she does, or at least her dogs seem to think so.
"They won't eat treats that come from stores anymore," Gulash said as she fed the homemade goodies to Riley and her 4-month-old pit bull mix, Harlee. "And they come running when they see these in my hand."
The treats are her specialty and what Riley's Barkery has been offering for the past five months. The ingredients are natural and preservative-free, which makes for a healthier product. For example, her chicken jerky treats consist of one ingredient: chicken breasts.
There are more complicated recipes, too, but not by much. Riley's Barkery also sells "peanut butter & banana" and "chicken & sweet potato" baked treats, both of which contain less than 10 ingredients and no preservatives.
Instead, the treats are dehydrated so that they last longer.
For dog owners who are just as concerned about what goes into their pet's mouths as she is, Gulash includes an ingredients label on the back of each package.
The treats themselves are cut into playful shapes, like bones and paws. Steve Gulash said it's a good thing, too, because they smell and look so good that he's tempted to eat them himself.
"For Valentine's Day, Camryn made a bunch of heart-shaped treats for the animals at the shelter and I almost ate them because I thought they were cookies," he said. "And I could've, too, because the ingredients are all-natural."
Gulash said one of her main focuses, though, is giving back to the community. More specifically the part of the community that cares for lost and abandoned pets, such as Riley. To accomplish this goal, she sets aside 20 percent of every sale and donates it to Manatee County Animal Services.
But Gulash is wary of writing out donations in the form of a check for animal services because that money may make its way to the county and not benefit the shelter in any way. To ensure it has a lasting effect, she uses the money to purchase items the shelter might need, such as dog food, blankets and cleaning supplies.
"I typically will go buy what they need and donate that to them. About a month ago, I donated $150 worth of supplies," she said. "No one really understands what's going in the shelter until you go there. That's the problem, I think."
Eventually, Gulash hopes to move Riley's Barkery into a brick-and-mortar storefront, but for now, her treats are for sale on her website www.RileysBarkery.com. She offers shipping on most of her items, except for the frozen version of her dog treats. The website also sells apparel and other pet accessories.
Even while she's running her business and volunteering at the shelter when she can spare the time, Gulash is a student at State College of Florida. She plans to study biology at the University of South Florida St. Petersburg in hopes of someday becoming a veterinarian.
Until then, she says she'll keep working on making sure her dogs are only fed the best of the best.
"It's a lot different when I know where their food is coming from," she said.
For more information, visit the Riley's Barkery website at www.RileysBarkery.com or their Facebook page.
