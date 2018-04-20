Meet some of the new movers and shakers from around Manatee and Sarasota counties

Marshall Gobuty's Mirabella community in West Bradenton was named one of the five most innovative active adult communities 0f 2018 by 55places.com. Known for its energy-efficient home designs and environmentally friendly building practices, Mirabella has won numerous awards. In 2016, the community received the LEED for Homes Platinum certification for its villas, making them the first LEED-certified villas in Florida. Mirabella also won multiple Aurora Awards as well as the National Association of Home Buiklders Best of 55+ Housing Silver & Gold Award two years in a row.
▪ Daniel J. Forssell, an employee benefits consultant with Benefit Advisors in Bradenton, was designated a Certified Employee Benefit Specialist by the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He qualified for the designation by passing a series of college-level national examinations on employee benefit subjects, and by meeting and attesting to high standards of business and professional conduct.
▪ Duane and Rhonda Finney of The Finney Team at RE/MAX Alliance Group earned the company's Chairman's Club Award, which recognizes the highest-producing RE/MAX associates based on performance. In 2017, the Chairman’s Club Award was presented to less than 2 percent of RE/MAX agents worldwide. With more than 25 years of real estate sales and marketing experience, the Finneys specialize in residential resales and new-home construction located in Bradenton, Sarasota, Anna Maria Island, Lakewood Ranch and Longboat Key.
▪ Wagner Realty announced its top producers for March 2018. Listing honors went to Jennifer Delbo (El Conquistador), Cindy Greco (Greco Group at Cortez Road), Edna Hernandez-Zullin (Longboat Key), Lynda Melnick (Melnick Property Group at State Road 64 East), Alice Ohme (Manatee Avenue West), Carol Codella (Anna Maria Island), David Foster (First Street in Sarasota), Dawn Atkinson (Lakewood Ranch) and Ryan Hoffman (Commercial Division). Tops in sales honors went to Carol Bernard (El Conquistador), Cindy Greco (Greco Group at Cortez Road), Edna Hernandez-Zullin (Longboat Key), Lynda Melnick (Melnick Property Group at State Road 64 East), Sherry Flathman (Manatee Avenue West), Ron Eiseman (Anna Maria Island), David Foster (First Street in Sarasota), Margaret Watson (Lakewood Ranch) and Ryan Hoffman (Commercial Division).
Please send all Names and Faces announcements to Business Editor Mike Garbett at mgarbett@bradenton.com. Photos accepted in jpeg format only.
Comments