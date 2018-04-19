President Donald Trump's former Greenwich mansion listed again for $45M

Interested buyers can own a piece of presidential history in Greenwich, where a mansion President Donald Trump lived in with wife Ivana in the 1980s is back on the market with an asking price of $45 million.
Trump bought the home, on a peninsula overlooking Long Island Sound, for $4 million in 1984. He and Ivana lavishly decorated the mansion with gold leaf.
The current owners, Robert and Suzanne Steinberg, bought the home from Ivana for $15 million in 1998, then a record for a single-family house in Greenwich, after she got the property in her divorce from the billionaire. They toned down the opulence inside but added a tennis court, indoor pool and sauna.
The property was originally listed for $54 million in October 2014. The price was cut to $45 million in 2016.
Described as a "starter mansion" – it pales in comparison to Trump's palatial Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla. – the home has eight bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and a three-story rotunda foyer with a double grand staircase.
"One of the most impressive properties in the country," is how listing agent Tamar Lurie of Coldwell Banker Real Estate described the property at 21 Vista Drive. "This magnificent Indian Harbor estate is poised on its own six-acre peninsula, rimmed by the sparking waters of Long Island Sound."
The estate was featured this week on TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, devoted to high-end properties for sale, often with a celebrity connection.
Trump hasn't lived in the Greenwich mansion since the early 1990s, but it was the first one he bought after hitting it big in New York real estate.
The mansion and a nearby guest house now encompass nearly 20,000 square feet, after numerous additions significantly enlarged the original living quarters, built in 1939 for Robert M. Hillas. Hillas was an official of the Superheater Co. of New York City and a director of several other companies.
The estate cost $200,000 – $3.4 million in today's dollars – and included features that were considered luxuries, even for the wealthy, such as central air conditioning, a bowling alley and a small conservatory. The Hillas family lived on the estate for two generations before selling it to the Trumps.
(Courant staff writer Kenneth R. Gosselin contributed to this report.)
