Jefferson County settles public records act complaint

Jefferson County commissioners have voted to settle a public records act violation complaint.
The Peninsula Daily News reports that commissioners on Monday voted to avoid litigation in the complaint brought by Joseph D'Amico, owner and operator of Security Services Northwest, Inc., and Fort Discovery, a gun range and training facility in the permitting process to be located in Jefferson County.
The county disputes any violation of the state's Public Records Act but determined that the cost of litigating the issue would likely be much more than the settlement amount of $6,165.
D'Amico had asked the county for a copy of an email, to which the county sent him a redacted document. The county sent him a document free of redactions as part of the settlement.
