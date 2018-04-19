Manhattan turf war: 'Billionaires Row' vs. homeless shelter

Residential skyscrapers, including One57, second from left, a gleaming 75-story glass high-rise on West 57th, make up a Manhattan neighborhood of sprouting luxury towers dubbed "Billionaires' Row," Wednesday April 4, 2018, in New York. A city plan to build a homeless shelter in the neighborhood at the once low-budget Park Savoy Hotel, has sparked a real-estate turf war with opponents fearing a threat to property values. Bebeto Matthews AP Photo