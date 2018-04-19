Control board meeting to OK austerity plans for Puerto Rico

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2017 file photo, a man holds a Puerto Rican flag to protest austerity measures as demonstrators march to the offices of a federal control board created by U.S. Congress last year, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. New austerity measures announced on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 call for a 10 percent average cut to pensions, seeks the closure of prisons, the consolidation of dozens of state agencies and significant reductions in government subsidies. Carlos Giusti, File AP Photo