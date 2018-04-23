Backpack program comes through for Iron Range schools

AVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, APRIL 21-22 - In this April 9, 2018 photo, volunteers work assembly line style to fill up hundreds of bags with food, drinks and snacks during the United Way of Northeast Minnesota's Buddy Backpack Day in Chisholm Minn. The program provides weekend meals to students who rely on school lunch and breakfast programs for most of their nutritional needs. The Mesabi Daily News via AP Mark Sauer