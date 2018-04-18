It's one of Manatee County's most-exclusive golf clubs. And it's now under new ownership

The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club at Lakewood Ranch has a new owner.
Ashford Hospitality Prime, Inc. of Dallas bought the golf course for $9,710,744, the Manatee County Clerk of Circuit Court reported, making it the largest land transfer of the week in Manatee County.
Ashford announced in February that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the 266-room Ritz-Carlton Sarasota for $171 million. The golf course is part of that deal.
As part of the transaction, the seller, SLAB, L.L.C., of Tulsa, Okla., agreed to provide a $5.5 million income guaranty to cover any decrease from 2017 hotel gross operating profit for up to three years, subject to certain conditions.
In December, the Bradenton Herald reported that 100 multi-family units and an amenity center were planned on 51.6 acres of the 327.44-acre golf course.
Thirty-four 12,760-square-foot buildings, each with three units, would be located at 14502 70th Terrace E., adjacent to The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club designed by Tom Fazio.
The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club opened to club members on Dec. 17, 2005, and to Ritz-Carlton Sarasota hotel guests on Jan. 22, 2006.
"The acquisition of the Ritz-Carlton Sarasota is an opportunity for us to acquire a luxury resort property with a premier location in the upscale and growing Sarasota market," Richard J. Stockton, Ashford Prime's president and chief executive officer, said in a press release in February.
"This property fits perfectly with our strategy of owning luxury hotels and resorts and further diversifies our portfolio while also increasing the overall RevPAR of our portfolio, which is already the highest among our hotel REIT peers."
RevPar is a hotel industry term for revenue per available room. A REIT is a real estate investment trust.
