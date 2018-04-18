Dirty dining: Flies and mold found at these Bradenton-area restaurants

Flying insects were found in one Bradenton restaurant. Other restaurants were handed citations due to the presence of mold, temperature issues and improper storage of raw food in the latest inspection report.
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburger, 7376 52nd Place E., Bradenton
- Inspectors said they found small flying insects in a cabinet under the hand wash sink in the ice cream area.
- There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the inside of an ice machine.
- The ice chute on a self-service drink machine also had a build-up of mold-like substance, according to an inspector.
- Beverages were not properly protected from contamination. An inspector said there were open iced tea dispensers in the dining room and drive-thru station.
- The restaurant did not have a certified food service manager on duty while four or more employees prepared food and there was no proof of required state-approved employee training for some employees.
Winghouse Bar & Grill, 2015 60th Ave. E., Ellenton
- An inspector discovered an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of an ice machine. The issue was corrected on-site.
- The dishwasher's chlorine sanitizer strength was not at the proper level. The restaurant was told to stop using the dishwasher for sanitizing until it is repaired and properly working.
The Waterfront Restaurant, 111 South Bay Blvd., Anna Maria
- An employee was seen preparing food with their bare hands. An inspector said they observed a cook cutting bread and placing it in the bread warmer at the wait station without gloves.
- Fresh mozzarella, feta, brown rice and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector. The inspector issued a stop sale on some of the affected foods and the issue was corrected on-site.
- Raw animal foods were stored over ready-to-eat foods. Raw shelled eggs were stored above mushrooms. The issue was correct on-site.
- Raw animal foods were also not properly separated from one another. An inspector found raw beef stored directly over shell stock. The issue was correct on-site.
- There was no consumer advisory provided to disclose information about raw or undercooked oysters.
Editor's Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, reports are a "snapshot" of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and "high-risk" establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to re-open, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed via this link.
