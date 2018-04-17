White House adviser apologizes for saying Haley was confused

FILE - In this April 9, 2018, file photo, United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley sits down at the start of a Security Council meeting at U.N. headquarters. Haley on Tuesday, April 17, fired back against a Trump administration official who said she was suffering from "momentary confusion" when she announced new sanctions against Russia were imminent, saying, "With all due respect, I don't get confused." Seth Wenig, File AP Photo