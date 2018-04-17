Here's where people got sick in egg salmonella outbreak as a new recall touches Publix

A salmonella outbreak that prompted Rose Acre Farms' to recall 206 million eggs has sickened 23 people in nine states, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The illnesses in the larger recall were reported from Nov. 16 to March 22. Most of the recalled eggs distributed in recent weeks were still on store shelves, in homes or restaurants. Unknown numbers were bought but broken or thrown out, unused.

Food recalls tend to be broad enough to give a margin for error because companies can't pinpoint how much of their product might be contaminated.

As of Monday, two Florida residents have fallen ill. New York has six cases followed by Virginia (five); North Carolina (four); Florida and Pennsylvania (two each); New Jersey, West Virginia, South Carolina and Colorado (one each). Six people have been hospitalized. There have been no deaths reported.

Also, Cal-Maine Foods announced an associated recall of 23,400 eggs it bought from Rose Acre Farms and packaged in Dade City. Some of those were sold in 18-packs of Publix's Grade A Extra Large Eggs, lot Nos. P1359D 048A and P1359D 049A with Best By dates of April 2 (048A) or April 3 (049A). Some others were sold in 18-packs of Sunup Grade A Extra Large Eggs, lot No. P1359D 049A, with a Best By date of April 3.

The company announcement said Rose Acre Farms didn't tell Cal-Maine about the salmonella problems at its Hyde County, North Carolina, farm until after Friday's close of business.

Walmart sells some of the eggs in Cal-Maine's recall. Its house brand, Great Value, was slammed by the original massive recall of 206,769,248 eggs distributed from Rose Acre Farms' Hyde County facility on Jan. 11 through Thursday. That followed reports of nearly two dozen sickened people that prompted an FDA investigation and inspection of the Hyde County farm.

"FDA analysis of the samples revealed that the same strain of salmonella braenderup that caused the illnesses was present at the Hyde County Egg facility, tying the facility to the illnesses, the FDA said in a public alert on the outbreak.

The eggs from that facility went to grocery stores and restaurants in Florida, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Colorado and West Virginia.

They were sold under brand names such as Country Daybreak, Coburn Farms, Crystal Farms, Glenview, Sunshine Farms, Nelms, Great Value (Walmart's house brand) and supermarket chain Food Lion's house brand.