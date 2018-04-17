You can find designer deals at this Bradenton boutique. It all goes toward sex trafficking survivors

A local women's boutique offering designer clothes and other goodies at low prices has a new home.
Selah Vie, a shop dedicated to supporting sex trafficking survivors, has moved from its old location on 53rd Avenue West to the Rusty Crickett's shop at 615 15th St. W. in Bradenton. The collaboration comes after the Selah Freedom-run storefront operated for two years in a space donated by Benderson Development.
The organization is a national nonprofit that is based in Sarasota. According to Selah Freedom's website, their goal is to help survivors "discover who it is they were created to be." Their awareness programs reach more than 80,000 people annually and they support thousands of survivors each year.
"Some of it is truly eye-opening," said Wendy Burke, who works at Rusty Crickett's. "That there even has to be an organization like this is so sad, but I think the way the money truly stays in the community is amazing."
Selah Freedom also has branches dedicated to helping survivors recover in a residential house, education about sex trafficking prevention and outreach partnerships with law enforcement agencies. On a local level, outreach programs reach more than 2,000 in the area.
Now, Selah Vie has a roommate but the styles — and the steep discounts — are the same.
Jessica Adair, owner of Rusty Crickett's, said she has history with Selah Freedom, which she has supported in the past.
"I wasn't able to support the organization after I closed my other store," said Adair, referencing a shop on Cortez Road where she hosted events that allowed survivors to come pick clothes from the store. "At Rusty Crickett's, I didn't have a big enough footprint to support those events. This is a great way to fill that hole."
Vanessa Morris, Selah Freedom's director of awareness, said Rusty Crickett's is a perfect fit because the store's coastal vibes mesh well with the styles of the nonprofit's boutique.
"It's a great location, and when we were looking for a new location that fits where we want to be and the feel is similar to Selah Vie's," Morris said. "It's just a really good match."
At Selah Vie, shoppers can find gently used — and sometimes new — designer clothing, purses, accessories and furniture for bargain prices. Karl Lagerfeld shoes for $50 and a Kate Spade purse for $45 are examples of the deals you can find at the boutique.
Burke said most of the merchandise for sale is donated and 100 percent of every purchase goes toward Selah Freedom's mission of sex trafficking prevention and recovery.
"Selah Vie is sort of like an awareness hub in the community, but it's also sustainability for our programs," Morris said. "Those funds go directly toward funding our programs."
While many first-time shoppers are unaware of the impact their purchase may have, Selah Freedom does its best to inform them, Morris said. At Selah Vie's new location, there's an information center with pamphlets and other information as soon as you walk in the door.
"Many of our shoppers don't initially know," Morris explained. "But when they come in, we make sure to share our vision, so they get an understanding of what their shopping is doing on a greater level. We find that those people become our most loyal customers."
Some of the items for sale in the boutique are created by survivors of sex trafficking. Burke said there are handmade bracelets and candles that shoppers can by, the latter of which go towards meals for children survivors.
Adair said she's proud of her ability to give Selah Freedom's shop a home during its time of need, but she's even more proud of how Selah Vie allows regular shoppers to contribute, even if they don't realize it.
"Just the awareness they're bringing through retail and everyday shopping is great. It gives people a chance to be a part of giving back even when it doesn't seem like it on the front end. It really does support their organization," Adair said.
The boutique accepts donations on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays during store hours. For large donations, the owners ask that you call ahead to schedule a drop-off time.
Selah Vie will adopt the Rusty Crickett's hours, which are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
For more information about Selah Vie, call (941) 216-3088. There is a second Selah Vie shop at 1853 Fruitville Road in Sarasota.
Comments