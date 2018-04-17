Ready for a cheeseburger in paradise? Bradenton's Margaritaville announces major additions to resort community

Margaritaville Holdings and Minto Communities announced Tuesday that they have selected Sarasota-based Floridays Development Company to build the first select-service hotel by Margaritaville and LandShark Bar & Grill on Florida’s West Coast.
The 130-room waterfront hotel and free-standing restaurant will be located adjacent to the One Particular Harbour Margaritaville Marina and Residences at Harbour Isle, a 220-acre private island community on Anna Maria Sound.
Construction on the hotel and restaurant is slated to begin in early 2019.
“We are excited to welcome the award-winning development team at Floridays to the Margaritaville family and expand our presence in one of the most desirable Gulf Coast settings,” said Jim Wiseman, president of Margaritaville Development.
Slated to open this summer, One Particular Harbour Margaritaville’s new deep-water marina will offer direct no-bridge access to the Gulf of Mexico. It will include 55 wet slips and 128 dry slips, ships store, live entertainment and shops.
In addition, the community will have 132 luxury residences with a Margaritaville-inspired design, overlooking views of Anna Maria Sound on the Harbour Isle lagoon.
Two new furnished model homes are open for viewing and move-in ready homes are available for closing.
At buildout, the community will have 686 residential units, and about half of those have been constructed and sold, said William Bullock, Minto's senior vice president.
Residents can buy a unit and live in it full-time, or they can be put into a rental pool, Bullock said.
“At One Particular Harbour Margaritaville, we are creating a one-of-a-kind waterfront resort destination that will be enjoyed by our residents, the local community and visitors alike, while having a major positive impact on the area economy, boating and tourist industry,” Bullock said.
“We are thrilled to be partnered with Minto Communities and Margaritaville to create what we are certain will be a landmark destination on Florida’s Gulf Coast,” said Angus Rogers, chief executive officer of Floridays Development Company.
Minto Communities and hospitality brand Margaritaville Holdings announced in June 2017 that they were teaming to develop a Jimmy Buffett-style community in Bradenton.
Residential units are priced from the high $400,000s, and range from 1,483 to 1,650 square feet under air. Floor plans include two- and three-bedroom homes with two or three bathrooms, a spacious master suite, kitchen, living and dining areas, and a screened lanai. Minto is offering boat slip reservations with each new home purchase.
The One Particular Harbour project is similar to those in Daytona Beach and Hilton Head, South Carolina. Margaritaville Holdings bills itself as America’s leading lifestyle escapism brand inspired by the lyrics and lifestyle of its founder.
The Bradenton project differs from those in Daytona Beach and Hilton Head in that it is smaller and not age-restricted.
"It is a very dynamic place to live and visit. We want people to come to the entertainment center," Bullock said, adding that the entertainment amenity will be open to the public.
Might singer Jimmy Buffett visit this latest Margaritaville?
"Jimmy Buffett has been to Hilton Head and Daytona Beach. You never know when he might show up," Bullock said.
One Particular Harbour is located at 12300 Manatee Ave. W. in Bradenton. The sales center is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. For information, call 888-827-3061 or visit www.OPHMintoUSA.com.
Comments