Ribbon cutting: Floors 4 Pros

A ribbon cutting was held for Floors 4 Pros, 2108 Whitfield Park Loop, Sarasota. Floors4Pros is a wholesale supplier of flooring and carpet servicing trade partners. Clients include property managers, real estate professionals, interior designers, flooring installers, building, remodeling, water restoration and general contractors. For more, call 941-666-8640 or visit floors4pros.com.
