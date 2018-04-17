In this Jan. 10, 2018, photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens delivers the annual State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate in Jefferson City, Mo. Facing mounting calls to resign following sexual misconduct allegations, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens appears to be taking a cue from President Donald Trump as he fights for his political survival amid a #MeToo movement that has felled dozens of other prominent politicians and public figures.
Missouri lawmakers return to work under Greitens cloud

By SUMMER BALLENTINE and BLAKE NELSON Associated Press

April 17, 2018 12:07 AM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Missouri lawmakers are returning to work at the Capitol amid turmoil in Republican Gov. Eric Greitens' office.

A growing number of Missouri elected officials have called on Greitens to step down over allegations of unwanted sexual aggression against a woman with whom he has said he had a consensual extramarital affair in 2015. Greitens faces a felony invasion-of-privacy charge for allegedly taking a nonconsensual photograph of the woman while she was partially nude.

Greitens' troubles threaten to distract from Republicans' agenda. Senate Democrats proposed blocking all bills from going to Greitens' desk in protest of claims against him. But Republican legislative leaders insist they won't let strife in the governor's office derail work to pass a budget and enact other policy changes.

