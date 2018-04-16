These e-cigarettes can be a fire risk — so all 2.6 million sold have been recalled.

Customer complaints about Vuse Vibe's batteries forced R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. to recall all 2.6 million of the e-cigarettes sold.
Specifically, according to the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice, 10 consumers complained "about malfunctioning batteries, which may cause the power unit to overheat and create a fire risk."
R.J. Reynolds knows of no injuries related to this problem and plan to sell Vuse Vibes again after solving the battery problem. This recall doesn't cover Vuse Solo and Vuse Ciro e-ciggys.
Anyone with a Vuse Vibe should stop using it -- don't even charge it -- and contact R.J. Reynolds at 1-800-369-8200 or via the website for how to return Vuse Vibe units for a refund.
