Immune therapy scores big win against lung cancer in study

This 2015 photo made available by Merck shows the drug Keytruda. Research released on Monday, April 16, 2018 suggests that many more lung cancer patients may benefit from treatments that boost the immune system, which have scored some of their biggest wins until now in less common cancer types. Using one of these drugs _ Merck's Keytruda _ with usual chemotherapy extended survival for people newly diagnosed with the most common type of cancer that had spread beyond the lungs, one study found. Merck via AP Michael Lund