Crews in Michigan work to restore power after weekend storms

A woman uses an umbrella to chip away at the ice accumulation on her windshield in downtown Lansing, Mich., Sunday, April 15, 2018. Freezing rain that began falling overnight had left roads treacherous and cut power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses by midday Sunday in Michigan even as heavy snow was forecast to dump a foot or more of snow on parts of the state's Upper Peninsula by early Monday. Lansing State Journal via AP Robert Killips