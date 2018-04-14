MSU offers new hope for students with disabilities

In this Wednesday, April 4, 2018 photo, Derek Seymour, 20, right, talks with his mother Kelly in Four Corners, Mont. Derek says he helped his father make the bench he's sitting on in their home. Montana State University is launching a program offering new opportunity and hope to students with disabilities, like Derek, with a chance to go to college and learn job skills. Bozeman Daily Chronicle via AP Freddy Monares