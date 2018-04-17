This national homebuilder has a big presence in Manatee County. Now comes its first project in Bradenton.

Originally, an assisted living facility was planned on the 33-acre site off Morgan Johnson Road.
But with the strong housing market, the owners instead decided to seek residential zoning.
The result?
M/I Homes, a national homebuilder, bought the property for $3.7 million and is bringing Amberly, a gated, 124 paired-villa home community with clubhouse and swimming pool, to East Bradenton.
Models are expected to range from 1,400 square feet to 1,600 square feet and include two-car garages.
Starting prices are expected to range from the mid-$200,000s to the mid-$300,000s.
The property is located east of Morgan Johnson Road and about one-quarter mile south of State Road 64.
Amberly is M/I Homes' first project in Bradenton, said David Hunihan, M/I Homes' president for the Bradenton-Sarasota area.
Other M/I Homes projects in Manatee County include Creekwood Town Homes and Brookside Estates. M/I also has built in Twin Rivers in Parrish, The Concession in East Manatee and Bougainvillea Place in Ellenton.
"We are just beginning development at this point. We're looking at releasing models for sale in late fall or early winter," Humihan said.
Ian Black Real Estate announced that Matthew Kezar and Richard Bennett sold the oblonged-shaped property at 1013 and 1015 57th St. E.
Nick DeVito II and Joanna Ginder of Ian Black Real Estate represented the buyer. Matthew Kezar of Ian Black Real Estate represented the seller.
"This is an infill site located west of I-75 near State Road 64, and there are not many of these left in our market,” said DeVito, partner at Ian Black Real Estate.
“Over the years, we had to annex into the City of Bradenton, change the Comprehensive Plan and rezone twice,” Kezar said. “It was the subject of nine public hearings without a single vote in opposition. The City of Bradenton was great in helping us get this all done.”
