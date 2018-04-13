Former US Sen. John Melcher of Montana dies at 93

FILE--In this Sept. 25, 1972, file photo, Democratic presidential nominee George McGovern, right, holds a snowball he made, in Billings, Mont., while standing next to Montana Sen. John Melcher. Melcher, a Montana Democrat who narrowly lost a bid for a third term in 1988 just days after a wilderness bill he championed was vetoed, has died. He was 93. Bob Daugherty, file AP Photo