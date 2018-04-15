Wondering which properties recently sold in Manatee County. Here’s a complete list

$9,200,000 Bradenton Property Investments LLC to Nin Tm LLC, Nin Wf LLC; Blk F Manasota Industrial Park; April 3.
$2,750,000 Ami North Shore Properties LLC to Doyle Michael T, Doyle Myra F; Blk 11 Shore Acres; April 3.
$1,400,000 Gauld Mary Jane, Gauld Thomas Kenneth to Maleeny Jody Rae, Maleeny Robert Cary; Key Royale; April 3.
$1,334,000 Goldstein Richard E, Richard E Goldstein Revocable Trust to Buzzard James E; Lot 2 Lake Club; April 3.
$1,300,000 American Torch Tip Ltd, Walters Family Partnership Llp, Walters Jeffrey K to W Rentals LLC; Lot 1 Saunders Road Industrial Park; April 3.
$1,300,000 Sidhu Satwant to Abend Jay, Abend Susan L; Lot 17 Esplanade On The Bay; April 5.
$1,250,000 Little Susan S, Little Wilfred D Jr Family Trust, Susan S Little Marital Trust, Wilfred D Little Jr Family Trust, Wilfred D Little Jr Revocable Trust to Lee Pauline A, Lee Terence L; Lot 18 Bimini Bay Estates; April 5.
$1,170,000 Boyer Kevin L to Kuehn Summer Joy; Pt 34-34-18; April 3.
$925,000 Jendro Amy L, Jendro Todd A to Degregorio Alice W, Degregorio Thomas; Lot 175 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; April 5.
$912,000 Gohn Luann, Levin Robert Revocable Living Trust, Levin Rosemary Revocable Living Trust, Robert and Rosemary Levin Revocable Living Trust to Nirider Henry J, Nirider Jeanne T; Lot 42 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; April 4.
$825,000 Procter Andrew D, Procter Drinda W to Horton Caroline Kihm Mcknight, Smith Jonathan Wayne; Holmes Beach; April 4.
$815,000 Dexter Daniel B, Dexter Lisa A to 328 Monroe LLC; 0; April 3.
$811,590 Minto Bradenton LLC to Duvall Christopher Robert, Duvall Judith A, Judith A Duvall Trust; Edgewater Walk Ii On Harbour Isle Unit 103 C; April 3.
$800,000 Lighthouse Pointe LLC to Eteat LLC; Lake Residences Unit C 305; April 5.
$730,000 Knight Kenneth A, Knight Nancy J to Anna Maria Island Retreats LLC; Lot 4 Lacios; April 5.
$730,000 Nissen Doris, Nissen Wolfgang to Mackie Benjamin, Mackie Elizabeth; Lot 12 Key Royale; April 5.
$710,000 Chaput Charles R, Chaput Tatiana to Snyder Christopher Lee, Snyder Kristy Lee; Lot 246 Bridgewater; April 4.
$696,190 Minto Bradenton LLC to Wall James R, Wall Jane M; Marina Walk On One Particular Harbour; April 4.
$683,244 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Barton Byron, Lindstrom Lisa Marie; Lot 392 Del Webb; April 4.
$640,000 Kagin Maria J, Kagin Trevor B to Jacob E Magan Revocable Trust, Magan Jacob E, Magan Michelle D, Michelle D Magan Revocable Trust; Pt 18-34-16; April 3.
$600,000 Bailey Investments Inc to Mjd Florida Properties LLC; Henson Industrtal Park; April 4.
$599,000 Faith Ann Micho Living Trust, Micho Faith A to Wagle Donna, Wagle Ralph; Tiffany Place Unit 212; April 5.
$575,000 Angst Frederick L, Frederick L Angst Trust to Otoole Patrick J, Otoole Sharon A; Lot 32 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; April 3.
$565,000 Burke James M, Burke Lisa M to Maggs Carrie Ann, Maggs Tyler J; Lot 45 Riverdale Revised; April 4.
$564,525 Hogan Christopher P, Hogan Kim E to Carkonen Constance L, Carkonen Dennis J; Lot 104 Blk 26 Waterlefe Golf and River Club; April 5.
$546,607 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Palkovich Carl, Palkovich Cassandra, Palkovich David, Palkovich Jean; Lot 21 Serenity Creek; April 4.
$515,000 Conroy Dennis, Jerald E Roehling Revocable Trust, Roehling Jerald E Revocable Trust to Falahee Robert, Falahee Valerie K; Longboat Harbour Towers Unit 402; April 4.
$505,000 Prischepa Julia to Georgian Charles, Georgian Sherry; Pt 32-34-22; April 3.
$503,310 Nalanda Estates LLC to Mitra Davashis A, Mitra Neelam B; Lot 26 Nalanda Estates; April 5.
$502,063 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Robinson Brenden Parks, Robinson Katie Anne; Lot 8 Estuary; April 3.
$500,520 Waterfront at Main Street LLC to Borris Family Revocable Trust, Borris James D, Borris Lisa A; Waterfront at Main Street Unit 2 505; April 3.
$500,000 Croce Judith D to Beach Karen H, Beach Larry R; Lot 25 Mango Park Northwest; April 5.
$499,000 Gregory J Kunka Revocable Trust, Kunka Gregory J to Swe Selwyn J, Taylor Nancy S; Lot 15 Terra Ceia Estates; April 4.
$499,000 Williams Brodrick Neal, Williams Stephanie E to Peters Cynthia, Peters Jimmy; Lot 58 Rye Wilderness Estates; April 3.
$495,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Babcock Kristina, Kennedy Beverly; Lot 132 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; April 5.
$495,000 Purchase Susan to Elea M Raiswell Living Trust, Marshall Bryony J, Priest Lonnelle, Raiswell Elea M; Lot 101 River Club South; April 3.
$491,235 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Shaddix Michael Ray, Shaddix Patricia Ann; Lot 388 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; April 3.
$487,250 Offerpad Spvborrower 10 LLC to Schenk Jennifer Leigh, Schenk Michael William; Lot 3034 River Club South; April 3.
$479,500 Kreps Mary Ann, Kreps Roger R, Mary Ann Kreps 1994 Living Trust, Roger R Kreps 1994 Living Trust to Priebe Sandra; Sun Plaza West Unit 201; April 5.
$475,000 Universal LLC to 8530 Cortez LLC; Pt 7-35-17; April 3.
$473,000 Blazer Joshua, Blazer Tamar to Perry Heather; Lot 110 Esplanade; April 4.
$470,000 Damiano Karen M to Palmeri Beverly, Palmeri Samuel, Samuel Palmeri and Beverly Palmeri Revocable Trust; Lot 152 Del Webb; April 3.
$464,000 Cascio Christopher, Doherty Jennifer to Doherty Daniel James, Doherty Gloria; Lot 103 Palmetto Skyway; April 3.
$460,000 Bajaj Sameer, Chowdhry Shveta to Balmes Geoffrey, Balmes Margaret C; Lot 55 Tidewater Preserve; April 5.
$445,000 John Cannon Homes Inc to Brooks Connie, Brooks Raymond; Lot 38 Lake View Estates at The Lake Club; April 3.
$440,000 Kruse Beverley J, Kruse James E to Luce Amy Ford, Luce Vernon Grant; Lot 66 Greenbrook Village; April 4.
$439,746 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Scott Jaclyn, Scott John; Lot 29 Serenity Creek; April 3.
$435,000 Varela Kathy A, Varela Vernon R to Shiero Meredith Lee, Shiero Timothy James; Lot 21 Blk B Braden River Lakes; April 4.
$430,000 Standard Pacific Of Florida to Guagenti Carol, Guagenti Robert; Lot 269 Arbor Grande; April 5.
$427,958 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Williams John C, Williams Kim; Lot 384 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; April 2.
$422,055 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Weissman Jayne, Weissman Ronald; Lot 356 Del Webb; April 4.
$421,000 Standard Pacific Of Florida to Gurney Jessica, Gurney Stephanie; Lot 266 Arbor Grande; April 5.
$420,000 Ok Willow Walk LLC to Ih Central Florida LLC; Willow Walk; April 5.
$412,500 Couture M Lance, Couture Patricia L to Flottemesch Pamela L, Flottemesch Robert A; Pt 31-35-21; April 3.
$411,860 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Pettitt Douglas, Pettitt Katherine; Lot 22 Serenity Creek; April 3.
$410,437 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Ramnarain Devika, Vandett Christopher; Lot 73 Serenity Creek; April 4.
$410,000 Desear Margaret J, Desear Vernon L Jr to Donaldson Barbara A, Donaldson Michael R; Lot 64 Hammocks at Riviera Dunes; April 4.
$410,000 Helene Peretz Revocable Trust, Peretz Helene, Peretz Marvin S to Nemni Max, Nemni Monique; Windward Bay Unit Ph6; April 3.
$405,000 Bailey Cynthia, Bailey Jonathan to Prellwitz Thomas; Lot 402 R Esplanade; April 3.
$400,500 Sd Tlc Holdings LLC to John Cannon Homes Inc; Lot 38 Lake View Estates at The Lake Club; April 3.
$398,700 France Christine E, France Douglas F to Gendreau Anna, Gendreau Cory; Lot 3 Stevens; April 4.
$397,699 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Sisco Chance; Lot 1 Magnolia Point; April 3.
$395,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Kabigting Danilo Legaspi, Kabigting Emarosa Javier; Lot 57 Polo Run; April 5.
$387,342 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Beal Duane R, Beal Faye A; Lot 349 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; April 2.
$379,225 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Blankenship Donald, Blankenship Kathy; Lot 269 Del Webb; April 4.
$375,000 Harrison Dolores J, Harrison James T to Simpson Ronald W; Perico Island Unit 3; April 5.
$375,000 Katopis Christopher P, Katopis Mary E to Mark Avery Silberman and Denise Ann Silberman Living Trust, Silberman Denise Ann, Silberman Mark Avery; Lot 99 Esplanade; April 5.
$370,000 Ewert Cory, Ewert Mary to Rodgers John A, Zwiebel Diane M; Lot 373 Heritage Harbour; April 4.
$365,000 Holness Thomas Fay P, Thomas Gilroy E to Schalch Timothy Lee; Lot 68 Soleil West; April 5.
$365,000 Nelson Homes Inc to Vip Palm Investment and Design LLC; Lot 18 Lake Club Estates at Lake Club; April 3.
$359,900 Huling Colleen A, Huling John H to Fusco Benito, Fustanio Maria; Lot 102 Gamble Creek Estates; April 4.
$359,000 Lusky Dean M, Lusky Mary S to Chang Paul, Jelenak Aleksandar, Jelenak Zorana, Pakkala Patti; Sunrise Shores Unit S 202; April 5.
$355,000 Mcdowell Joseph John to Keenan Jonathan K, Keenan Kathleen S; Lot 8 Blk D Bayshore Gardens; April 4.
$350,000 Crosetto Elizabeth Ann, Harness Larry Gene to Corrigan Amanda, Corrigan Michael; Lot 41 Blk C 3 Summerfield Village; April 5.
$350,000 Depue Sherry L to Hamilton Rebekah Michal, Hamilton Robert Tyler; Pt 17-36-21; April 3.
$350,000 Feng Quyen, Feng Wen Zhao to Wolf Thomas J; Lot 21 Mote Ranch; April 3.
$349,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Weber Dennis D, Weber Linda E; Lot 191 Polo Run; April 5.
$340,000 Meiners Cynthia D, Van Ritch William to Haag Barbara S, Haag David R A; Lot 97 Ancient Oaks; April 5.
$339,000 Standard Pacific Of Florida to Baker John E, John E Baker Trust No 1; Lot 1 Arbor Grande; April 5.
$339,000 Wci Communities LLC to Rash Millard Ray; Lot 144 Copperlefe; April 5.
$335,000 Hazuda Janet L, Hazuda Steven A to Nichols Amy Jo, Nichols Michael Lee; Lot 59 Quail Run; April 3.
$334,000 Hanna Kristine W to Jones Justin, Jones Kimberly; Lot 9 Eagle Trace; April 4.
$331,550 Ih Central Florida LLC to Youngkin Diana L, Youngkin Michael J; Lot 294 Trevesta; April 4.
$328,500 Sd Tlc Holdings LLC to Nelson Homes Inc; Lot 18 Lake View Estates at The Lake Club; April 3.
$325,000 Congregation Shevet Hachim, Congregation Shevet Hachim Inc to Mesa Verde Assets LLC; Lot 20 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village Or2411 Pg5420; April 5.
$324,900 Turner Daniel, Turner Jamie Lynne to Albritton Jesse, Aristizabal Juliana; Pt 6-34-18; April 2.
$322,000 Fitzgerald Betty J, Fitzgerald Ronald C to Parish Constance C; Lot 6 Palma Sola Trace; April 3.
$322,000 Scott Robert Benton, Scott Terri Marie to Van Dyck Janice M, Van Dyck Stephen A; Lot 103 Ashley Trace at University Place; April 3.
$321,500 Rucker Carolyn, Rucker Gary to Suverkrup Jay M, Suverkrup Rebecca Jane; Savannah Preserve at University Place Unit 7957; April 4.
$320,000 Adamides Dean Alexander, Adamides Patricia Ann, Dean Alexander Adamides and Patricia Ann Adamides Trust to Pavlat Richard J; Lot 53 Fairways at Imperial Lakewoods; April 5.
$320,000 Driver Ben A, Feldman H John, Jarvis Samuel D Family Trust, Samuel D Jarvis Family Trust to Harrison Dolores J, Harrison James T; Lot 62 Mirabella at Village Green; April 5.
$320,000 Moody Irving, Moody Stephanie J Robbins to Mueller Reinisch Stefan Matthias, Reinisch Sandra Marianne Nicole; Lot 65 Blk 7 Barrington Ridge; April 5.
$319,000 Mcvey Emma Blanche, Milam Robert Jr to Burchette Sharon D; Parkwood Lakes; April 4.
$317,180 D R Horton Inc to Jones Julie Ann Mangum, Jones Stephen L; Lot 219 Trevesta; April 4.
$315,000 Hawman Joanne, Hawman Murray to Krompart Leona W; Lot 77 Fairway Lakes at Palm Aire Country Club; April 3.
$314,900 Hale James William, Hale Rebecca Susanne to Jordan Andrew J Iii, Jordan Tracy K; Lot 131 Greyhawk Landing West; April 4.
$313,090 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Rubino Robert Anthony, Rubino Rosemary; Lot 13 Villa Amalfi; April 5.
$310,500 Gendreau Anna, Gendreau Cory to Royal Villa LLC; Lot 139 Oakleaf Hammock; April 4.
$310,000 Dube Serge R, Dube Thelma L to Scholz Frank R; Lot 7 Blk B River Walk at River Isles; April 5.
$310,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Rissler Aubrey D, Rissler Stephen A; Lot 35 Plantations at Tara Golf and Country Club; April 5.
$310,000 Welters Allan J to Amy Crews Irrevocable Trust; Savannah Preserve at University Place Unit 8093; April 4.
$307,000 Maves Dennis H, Maves Sandra L to Christeson David Dean, Christeson Patricia Ann; Edgewater Cove at Perico Bay Club Unit 92; April 5.
$305,000 Ferguson Joyce M to Wyatt Edward P Jr, Wyatt Family Trust, Wyatt Janet S; Lot 77 Virginia Water; April 4.
$305,000 Lenox Kimm, Lenox Tamika Denise to Fitzgerald Betty J, Fitzgerald Ronald C; Lot 33 Covered Bridge Estates; April 5.
$298,000 Phillips Nance A, Poje David to Germony Gregg T, Germony Laradean J; Lot 115 Water Oak; April 4.
$296,990 D R Horton Inc to Tissera Kevin Suranga; Lot 558 Del Tierra; April 4.
$295,000 Advanta Ira Services LLC, Helbig Karl Ira 8005059, Ingorvaia Angelo, Karl Helbig Ira 8005059 to Frazier Benjamin Jackson, Frazier Constance Wilson; Waterfront Unit 205; April 4.
$295,000 Burke Michael F, Wang Hui Yan to Thurber Audra Lynn, Thurber Cooper C Jr; Lot 37 Greenbrook Village; April 3.
$290,760 Divosta Homes L P to Smith Idalia I, Smith Robert E; Lot 48 Mallory Park; April 4.
$290,000 Bernard Linda, Bernard Raymond P to Egelston Jeffrey D; Lot 470 Copperstone; April 4.
$290,000 Stephenson Bettie O to Woodward Heath Edward, Woodward Kristi Lynn; Lot 9 Blk B Spanish Park; April 3.
$290,000 Weber Dennis D, Weber Linda E to Underwood Jeffrey E; Lot 105 Creekwood; April 3.
$285,000 Carroll John L, Carroll Patricia A to Pipes Julia, Pipes Raymond David; Lot 79 Hampton Green; April 5.
$285,000 Spinelli Cheryl, Spinelli Herman to Mcnaught Michael R; Lot 31 Greenbrook Village; April 4.
$280,000 D R Horton Inc to Robinson Deborah L, Robinson Martin G; Lot 223 Del Tierra; April 4.
$279,900 Betts Rd Real Estate Trust, Loucks Rodney to Parrott Courtney, Parrott Nicholas M; Pt 18-36-21; April 5.
$279,000 Divello Tina M to Perez Nubiel; Lot 22 Blk B River Landings Bluffs; April 3.
$277,000 Gross Gregory R to Henslick Earl A; Lot 7 Westbay Estates; April 4.
$277,000 Gutman Ilene M, Kaplan Adam H to Mccrary David Marshall; Blk 52 Whitfield Estates On Sarasota Bay; April 4.
$276,000 Capps Maureen Horlick, Capps Patrick Horlick to Asbate George; Lot 46 Edgewater Village; April 5.
$275,000 Mross Madeline, Mross Maximillian to Prendes Emil R Jr; Lot 160 Blk F Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; April 5.
$272,500 Oconnor Barbara J, Oconnor Gerald R to Collins Martin G, Collins Mary Lynne Perille; Lot 20 Blk J Lakeridge Falls; April 3.
$270,000 D R Horton Inc to Ovid Kurn Ian; Lot 82 Cottages at San Lorenzo; April 3.
$269,000 Ellis Morton, Ellis Sallie to Lehere Cynthia A, Lehere Patrick S; Savannah Preserve at University Place Unit 7962; April 3.
$268,000 Tucker Eddy Allen, Tucker Michelle to Bremner Steven, Bremner Susan; Lot 97 Forest Creek; April 3.
$267,990 D R Horton Inc to Flores Tania Nidia Alendar, Montiel Arismendi Luis A; Lot 93 Cottages at San Lorenzo; April 4.
$266,952 Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Short Grant Richard, Short Iryna; Lot 62 Woods Of Moccasin Wallow; April 2.
$260,000 Bka Fiduciary Inc, Trust No 297215 to Jackson Scully LLC; Pt 24-35-17; April 5.
$260,000 Carr Jan L to Hart Stephen; Lot 8 Blk 6 Whitfield Country Club Estates; April 3.
$258,000 Tracy Gina M, Tracy Glenda L to Stephenson Bettie O; Forest Creek Fennemore Way; April 5.
$257,000 Bennett Kara L, Bennett Michael to Faasse Donald J, Faasse Edith R; Lot 7 Cordova Lakes; April 4.
$256,450 D R Horton Inc to Kovoor Mary L, Kovoor Thomas G; Soleil Unit 104; April 2.
$256,000 Myers Danielle M, Myers Keith A to Scott Cindy S; Lot 137 Oakhurst Revised Portion; April 3.
$252,000 Albritton Allen Ryan, Albritton Jenna Lea to Pritchard Daniel, Pritchard Elizabeth; Pt 17-35-22; April 4.
$250,000 4141 Inc to Chambers Francine, Chambers John R; Lot B 9 Rosedale Highlands; April 3.
$250,000 Anderson Michael S, Carey Anderson Lee to Mountjoy Gary N, Mountjoy Janet C; Palma Sola Harbour Unit 123; April 3.
$250,000 D R Horton Inc to Andersen Constance J; Lot 92 Cottages at San Lorenzo; April 3.
$250,000 Marano Edmund J to Server Gary; Lot 308 Copperstone; April 3.
$250,000 Myers Richard A, Myers Sandra Z to Nackers Thomas H, Thomas H Nackers Restated Revocable Trust; Lot 157 Peridia; April 3.
$249,990 D R Horton Inc to Gimenez Anthony J, Ovchiyan Olga; Soleil Unit 104; April 3.
$249,990 D R Horton Inc to Leon Jose Ruben, Leon Karina; Lot 190 Trevesta; April 4.
$249,000 Bigelow Sharon, Bigelow Wayne to Graff Alexandra, Macdonald Cathy; Lot 99 Perico Bay Club; April 3.
$249,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Diaz Nancy, Morales Sesar; Maple Grove Estates; April 5.
$245,000 Martha M Petrilla Revocable Trust, Petrilla Martha M to Petrilla Mark C, Petrilla Michelle D; Lot 63 West Glenn; April 5.
$245,000 Mccrosky James D to Jones Samantha T; Soleil Unit 101; April 5.
$244,990 D R Horton Inc to Markee Samantha Marie, Markee Susan A; Lot 484 Del Tierra; April 5.
$244,990 M I Homes Of Sarasota LLC to Gallion Jeffrey D, Gallion Linda S; Lot 88 Creekwood Townhomes; April 4.
$242,518 D R Horton Inc to Byrd Sharon; Soleil Unit 101; April 2.
$242,000 Florida Homebuyers Insurance Inc to Bucci Brandi M, Bucci Brice Anthony; Hidden Lake Ii Unit 1414; April 4.
$241,000 Parker Larry J to Moore Betty Ann; Blk B Biltmore Gardens; April 5.
$240,000 Moore Betty Ann to Holdren Gary, Holdren Kim; Lot 14 Blk H White Bear Park; April 3.
$240,000 Pappas George Jr, Pappas Naomi R to Berry Michael R, Berry Patricia W; Veranda Iii at River Strand Unit 2011; April 5.
$239,900 Solis Amelia G, Solis Victor H to Simeon Gurlene, Simeon Pericles; Blk E Greenfield Plantation; April 5.
$239,244 D R Horton Inc to Vidal Marlene D, Vidal Octavio J; Lot 94 Cottages at San Lorenzo; April 2.
$238,990 D R Horton Inc to De Telemaco Deyanira Yokasta Lora, Regalado Amaury Telemaco; Lot 31 Villages Of Glen Creek; April 3.
$236,250 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Hohnsen Robert Andrew; Lot 132 Trevesta; April 4.
$235,000 Gallagher Charlene F, Gallagher Donald E, Gallagher Family Revocable Trust to Payne Carol L, Payne Marvin E; Lot 11 Blk B Twin Isle Estates; April 3.
$235,000 Woit Barry B, Woit Marsha A to Naranjo Jose R, Naranjo Judith; Lot 312 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour; April 5.
$234,990 D R Horton Inc to Bennett Bryan Lee, Rivera Bennett Madeline Kay; Lot 285 Willow Walk; April 4.
$233,000 Dalsania Sanjiv, Patel Jeetendra, Vachhani Nilesh to Rosas Jose Carlos Tolentino; Lot 166 Sabal Harbour; April 5.
$231,669 Hager Jeffrey P, Hager Patrick, Hager Patrick H, Hager Valerie A, Lingen Valerie A to Rookstool Kevin, Rookstool Kimberly; Lot 11 Blk 8 Village Green Of Bradenton; April 5.
$231,000 Wright Beatrice, Wright Jeffrey to Kritz Gregory Thomas, Kritz Tammy Lynn; Lot 54 Silverleaf; April 4.
$230,760 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Mancilla Brittany Ann; Lot 90 Blk C Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; April 3.
$230,000 Bayshore 70 LLC to Dawson Alan C, Dawson Robin; Lot 3 Blk B Village Estates; April 3.
$230,000 Schalch Timothy L to Bosco Sarah E; Soleil Unit 103; April 4.
$229,990 D R Horton Inc to Dorceus Magreca, Orelien Anouald; Lot 79 Cottages at San Lorenzo; April 3.
$229,900 Goldenberg Fern Dinitz, Goldenberg Gary to Overton Joshua R; Palmetto Point; April 3.
$228,900 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Manter Gregory; Bacciano Ii at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 201; April 3.
$227,740 Cardel Homes U S Ltd Partnership, Cardel Master Builder Inc to Harrison Russell Maureen, Russell Edward A; Lot 44 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; April 3.
$226,550 Mitchell Douglas, Mitchell Jeanne to 111 8Th Street S LLC; Lot 10 Blk 15 Wyman and Greens Subdivision Of Cortez Beach; April 3.
$225,000 Beach David E, Beach Nancy K to Owens Nancy L; Garden Lakes Villas Unit 25; April 5.
$225,000 Lighthouse Pointe LLC to Oneco Parcel LLC; Pt 12-35-17; April 5.
$224,900 Mcintyre Mary C, Mcintyre Ralph M to Mcisaac David; Veranda I at River Strand Unit 1123; April 5.
$224,000 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Carone Justin Taylor; Lot 91 Blk C Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; April 3.
$222,500 Leon Jose R, Leon Karina to Severson Griffin C; Lot 128 Summerfield Village; April 5.
$221,000 Gaines Ida Diane Buky to Jakubski Marisha; Lot 2 Blk A Greenfield Plantation; April 3.
$220,000 Bolding Tina to Ih6 Property Florida L P; Lot 15 Summerfield Village; April 2.
$219,900 Carlile Roy A to Heist Amy Joann, Heist Jeffrey P; Lot 4 Blk L Sandpointe; April 3.
$219,450 Hutto Jill to Daddeo Cassandra Lucia; Lot 6 Blk O Country Club Heights; April 3.
$218,000 Watts Michael J to Murillo Norberto Jr; Lot 3 Blk 2 Whitfield Manor; April 5.
$215,000 Geoghan Marcia V to Walker Joan M; Lot 85 Waterford; April 5.
$215,000 Lee Wetherington Homes LLC to Sapp Peggy, Sapp Richard; Lot 44 Lake Club; April 3.
$215,000 Schrader Michael to J Byrd Investments LLC; Blk B Adams; April 4.
$214,000 Gorman Darlene M, Gorman Kenneth T to Polak Judy Lynn, Polak Paul S; Lot 2 Blk B Braden Raver Lakes; April 3.
$212,625 Hillenbrand Thomas John, Stenglein Diane to Burry Julia, Stenglein Diane, Sye Kristina; Lot 13 De Soto Lakes Country Club Colony; April 4.
$212,000 Antoinette F Parsons Revocable Trust, Parsons Antoinette F to Anderson Michael S, Carey Anderson Lee; Vizcaya Unit 605; April 5.
$210,000 Wu Xue Yong, Zhang Shui Xian to Simeus Anite B, Simeus Erick; Lot 3047 Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour; April 3.
$207,000 Levenez Andre J to Stefanoski Daniel; Boca Grove Unit 201; April 4.
$206,000 Berdux Joshua, Berdux Leslie A to Hall Charles, Zinnert Heather; Lot 11 Blk F Casa Del Sol; April 3.
$202,500 Vincent Barbara S, Vincent David E to Guzman Rafael, Guzman Terry Kirkpatrick, Welsh Mary Judith; Valencia Garden Unit 144; April 4.
$200,000 Kibler Agricultural Corporation to Riverview Grove Ltd; 0; April 4.
$197,900 Manuszak Kayla S, Manuszak Nathan J to Kaivei Sine; Blk 5 First Addition to Poinciana Park; April 5.
$193,500 Sd Tlc LLC to Lee Wetherington Homes LLC; Lot 44 Lake Club; April 3.
$193,000 Stuart Larry H Jr to Pewitt Arnold, Pewitt Polly; Independence Drive Of Mount Vernon Unit 4830; April 4.
$192,000 Nelson James M, Nelson Susan A to Oneill Richard D; 0; April 4.
$190,000 Coleman Veronica, Coleman William D to Sellars Jamie Douglas, Sellars Marjorie Elizabeth; Blk C Edgewood Park; April 5.
$188,000 Bell Timothy J to Adkins Jennifer; Lot 115 Clear View Manor; April 5.
$186,000 Donald E Jessop and Mary A Jessop Living Trust, Gainer Terese, Jessop Donald E Living Trust, Jessop John M, Jessop Mary A Living Trust to Maguire Loretta M, Selzer Elizabeth J; Lot 13 Lantana Villas; April 3.
$185,000 George and Carolyn Z King Living Trust, King Carolyn Z, King George to Tanner Barbara B, Tanner Joseph E; Paradise Bay Estates Unit 12 F; April 3.
$185,000 Gloria O Traylor Revocable Trust, Traylor Gloria O Revocable Trust, Traylor Jeannette E to Feller Anna, Feller Gregory; Lot 5 Lamp Post Place; April 5.
$185,000 Wilson Barbara to Froelich Armin D, Froelich Carol D; Concord Drive Of Mount Vernon Unit 9418; April 2.
$183,000 Altman Matthew, Altman Ryan C to Clear Globe Estates LLC; Palmetto Point; April 4.
$182,500 Betty C Stewart Living Trust, Stewart Betty C to Canny Annette L; Southwinds at Five Lakes Unit 259; April 2.
$182,000 Domenico Linda to Teal Kathleen E, Teal Steven W Sr; Lot 91 River Isles; April 5.
$180,100 Bradley Patricia J, Bradley Patricia Jean, Wells Fargo Bank to Suntrust Bank; Blk 1 Seminole Park 2016 Ca 004796; April 3.
$180,000 Zuppinger Jennifer L, Zuppinger William E to Binladen Ghada S, Scotto Benjamin; Lot 67 Gillette Grove; April 5.
$179,000 Mcgoran Mary to Bencini Living Trust, Bencini Michelle A, Bencini Morris A; Sandpiper Resort Co Op Inc Unit 404; April 5.
$177,000 2052610 Ontario Inc to Williams Steven R; Carolina Landings at University Place Unit 7526; April 5.
$176,900 Layhew Barbara Jean, Swicegood Roberta Ann to Cutchineal Russell William; Bay Estates North Unit 32; April 4.
$175,100 Roberts Charles to Stemm Alexandra, Stemm William; Aldrich Park; April 4.
$175,000 Brown Daylor Chester, Winn Marilyn Elizabeth to Bansley Walter Charles Iii, Wcb Investment Trust; Grand Estuary V at River Strand Unit 535; April 3.
$175,000 Corner Properties Of St Pete Inc to Sagrilla Robert; Onahom Farms; April 4.
$175,000 Rocco Catherine L, Rocco Rickey E to Stace Marilyn M, Stace Otto E; Imperial Lakes Estates Unit 12; April 4.
$174,900 Rinehart Homes LLC to Dudley Kenneth Jerome; Lot 165 Pinecrest; April 4.
$172,000 French Robert G to Eileen M Mcdermott Revocable Living Trust, Mcdermott Eileen M; Oakview Village Of Wildewood Springs Unit 715; April 3.
$170,000 Bologna Rosemary B, Durivage Norman E to Horton Nancy, Measor Wayne; Palms Of Manasota Unit C 17; April 4.
$165,000 Charmarlaine Holdings Limited to Rome International Properties Inc; Palm Aire at Sarasota No 8B Unit 201; April 5.
$165,000 Powers Alana, Powers Chris to Mojica Erika; Lot 373 Pinecrest; April 3.
$165,000 Warner Nancy D to Durant Cecil John, Durant Mary Hudson; Riverview Unit 302; April 4.
$164,000 Deluca Julie Ann, Gauthier Barbara, Marshall Danne, Marshall Donna, Marshall William to Boice Kari M, Cardoso Joaquim; Imperial Lakes Estates Unit 8; April 4.
$162,000 Hessinger Justin E, Hessinger Leah to Irwin Briana P; Lot 24 Blk E Kirkhaven; April 3.
$156,500 Bryant Marlene, Bryant Ronald J to Donahue Eric T Jr; Archway; April 4.
$156,000 Villoch Ruben Jr to Aguayo Elvin E Oyola, Freire Julieta A; Lot 6 Blk B La Selva Park; April 4.
$155,000 Fresia Dana P, Fresia Susan W to Stanton Larry E, Stanton Mary K; Wildewood Springs Ii C Unit 304; April 5.
$155,000 Miller Ruth L to Kettelkamp Teresa Morris; Village Green Of Bradenton Unit 426; April 5.
$155,000 Palaw LLC to Nelson Paul M, Santana Stephanie R; Pt 17-34-18; April 4.
$150,000 Celestino Bianey, Salazar Yolanda to Mcnaughton Alan, Mcnaughton Bart; Pine Villas; April 3.
$150,000 Hendrie Rena C to Angueira Brittany Samantha, Rodriguez Kevin Ismael; Townhomes at Lighthouse Cove Iv Unit 1401; April 3.
$150,000 Marrero Fernandez Marlo to Cicala Giovanni F; Lot 7 Cleo Villas; April 4.
$150,000 Ouyang Qing to Qiu Haimon Haomiao; Valencia Garden Unit 114; April 3.
$149,900 Offerpad Spvborrower17 LLC to Cintron Carlos, Cintron Jennifer; Lot 20 Cedar Terrace; April 3.
$145,000 Beach Life Vacations LLC to Bacarella Michele; Shorewalk Bath and Tennis Club Unit 202; April 5.
$145,000 Carroll Dallas, Dallas Carroll Revocable Living Trust to Hutto Jill M; Palms Of Cortez Unit 15; April 4.
$145,000 Gallagher William to Chiappone Susan M, Chiappone Thomas M; Eagle Creek V Unit 7560; April 3.
$141,000 Sachtleben Judith M, Sachtleben Robert L, Schoolcraft Mindy to Crawley Anne Marie, James E Spangberg and Anne Marie Crawley Joint Revocable Trust, Spangberg James E; Timbercreek Unit 1208; April 3.
$140,000 Superior Properties and Development LLC to Jf and Partner Property Investment LLC; Blk 11 R F Willis Of Memphis; April 3.
$139,000 Beaudry Joyce, Joyce Beaudry Revocable Living Trust to Mingle Barbara Ann, Mingle John J; Woods at Pinebrook Unit 605; April 5.
$135,000 Scarbrough Barbara J, Scarbrough Rex to Devlieger Rebecca S, Devlieger Thomas F; Ridgewood Oaks Unit 185; April 4.
$132,000 Clark A Keith Ii, Clark Alva Keith Ii, Clark Jennifer L to Harlow Samantha S; John W Fowlers Addition to The City Of Bradenton; April 5.
$130,000 Jmb Analytics LLC to Curtan Jo Anne, Curtan Joseph R; Lot 5 Blk B Sun Crest Acres; April 4.
$130,000 Khodorkovsky Edward, Khodorkovsky Svetiana, Shteyman Dmitry, Shteyman Marina, Suslov Dmitri, West Carrie to Fenner Brenda, Fenner Thomas; Palms Of Cortez Unit 20; April 4.
$128,000 Reese Kenneth R Sr, Reese Patricia C to Aguilar Yudennys Quesada; Pt 6-35-18; April 5.
$127,500 Lindergren Sheila A to Kretzer Jessica; Courtyard Square Unit 24; April 4.
$126,000 Oquinn Rodney C, Oquinn Tina E to Cohen Yoav; Lot 5 Blk H Kirkhaven; April 5.
$125,000 Greeley Sandra L to Xiao Yan; Mirror Lake Unit 4024; April 5.
$120,000 Adams John Gordon, Cuttino Anne Adams, Duerr Sally Adams to Fitt Loretta L, Loretta L Fitt Trust; Lot 7 Coral Heights; April 3.
$120,000 Cohen Phyllis to Konczak Daniel; Wildewood Springs Ii C Unit 310; April 5.
$118,890 Lucas Robert F, Saw Grantor Trust, Wilson Stephanie A to Baehman David L, Baehman Judith A; Morton Village Unit 16 E; April 5.
$118,000 Haasis Amanda M, Haasis Christina M, Marcum Lacey M to Brazier Marcia; Cambridge Village Unit 23; April 5.
$112,900 Durnwald Barbara J, Durnwald Michael P to Kasten Sherry A, Martin Bobby R; Lot 20 Blk C Casa Loma Mobilehome; April 4.
$112,000 Pack Charles, Pack Linda to Dunn Michael, Tibbetts Cynthia; Paradise Bay Estates Unit 5 Wpt; April 5.
$111,000 Wiseman Donna E, Wiseman Randall W to Sexton Kenneth L, Sexton Shelly J; Meadowcroft Unit 1318; April 5.
$105,000 Meridian Trust LLC to K and D Capital Group LLC; Lot 13 Blk C Bay View Park; April 4.
$102,000 Royak Henry S Jr to Royak Henry S Jr, Royak Luz D; Lot 60 Sheffield Glenn Palmetto Florida; April 5.
$102,000 Ten Pas Brian Allen, Ten Pas Mary Wilma, Vanbarneveld Henry to Spear Pamela M, Spear Paul W; Golf Lakes Residents Unit 343; April 4.
$100,000 Rittenhouse Richard M, Rittenhouse Rose Mary to Persinger Barbara J, Persinger Robert D; Lot 1 Blk J Tidevue Estates; April 5.
$99,000 Gipson Donald G, Gipson Maxine to Beaudoin Pauline M, Beaudoin Roger G; Piney Point Homeowners Unit 185; April 3.
$90,119 Quinones Raul, Quinones Shirley A to Equity Trust Company, Hess Kathleen M; Mirror Lake Unit 4116; April 4.
$90,000 Alphonse V Kay Declaration Of Trust, Kay Alphonse V to Robuck Amelia K; Lot 3 Blk R Windsor Park; April 5.
$90,000 Schaefer Dolores K, Schaefer John W to Bouliane Gail L; Woodpark at Desoto Square Unit 104; April 3.
$89,900 Beck Barbara E to Grewe Ann E, Williams Thomas E; Lot 6 Blk 58 Trailer Estates Fourth; April 4.
$89,307 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Lorito Anna Concetta, Lorito Maria Gilda Lucy; Lot 80 Magnolia Point Ii; April 5.
$87,000 Flagg Lois J Trust, Gerling Dana Laganella, Lois J Flagg Trust to Fecko Janet M, Fecko Lee S; Desoto Square Villas Unit 19B; April 5.
$85,100 United States Department Of Housing and Urban Development to Fender Richard D; Pt 21-33-21; April 3.
$80,000 Kaiser Donald B, Kaiser Joanne L to Rousseau Larry A; Burgundy Unit 392; April 4.
$79,000 Catolica Joseph to Crespo Felicita I, Diaz Diane I; Second Bayshore Unit B 23; April 3.
$77,000 Degnin Julie A, Degnin Julie Ann to Steinberg Stephen S; Tropic Isles Co Op Inc Unit 106A; April 4.
$75,000 Griffeth Emogene E, Griffeth Paul W to Fletcher Lois, Sherman Joyce; Chateau Village Unit 198; April 5.
$75,000 Hindi John, Hindi Kathleen to Lewis Kathryn G, Lewis Robert E; Third Bayshore Unit A 31; April 5.
$75,000 Lovett Alice, Lovett Dale to Meridian Trust LLC; Lot 13 Blk C Bay View Park; April 4.
$73,000 Bonnie S Burkhart Revocable Living Trust, Burkhart Bonnie S, Burkhart Jerald W, Jerald W Burkhart Revocable Living Trust to Debruyne Jill Mcbride, Debruyne Maurice; Golf Lakes Residents Unit 127; April 4.
$72,900 Kidd Harriet M, Kidd Thomas W to Bruns Sandra J, Bruns Wanda; Lot 19 Blk 35 Trailer Estates; April 4.
$70,000 Cromwell Katrina, Sabatino Linda D to Desjardins Jacqueline, Desjardins Ronald; Fourth Bayshore Unit H2; April 3.
$70,000 Mccormick Adele M, Mccormick Terence J to Hofstetter Rosemary C, Hofstetter Steven A; Sugar Creek Campground Estates Inc Unit 150; April 5.
$70,000 Oshea Jean M, Sirviris John to Sawyer Linda L, Sawyer Ralph D; El Rancho Village Unit B 22; April 4.
$69,900 Marie Wallick and David Scott Wallick Revocable Living Trust, Wallick David Scott, Wallick Marie to Leray David J Jr; Paradise Bay Estates Unit 18 2; April 5.
$63,500 Jankowski Richard P, Jankowski Stephen Richard, Jankowski Susan L to Jankowski Stephen Richard; Lot 10 Water Oak; April 5.
$62,000 Madry Deanna R, Madry Siegfried E to Wilder Anna; Second Bayshore Unit A 31; April 4.
$61,000 Eidson Carol W, Eidson Charles M to Cutty Cynthia; Terra Ceia Manor Unit 122; April 3.
$60,000 Aragosa Patrick T, Degeorgio John to Ao Bradenton Partners Owner LLC; Arbor Oaks Of Bradenton Unit 37; April 3.
$60,000 Cassell William E Jr to Sciolino Thomas F; Third Bayshore Unit L 2; April 4.
$57,500 Abraham George L to Cowser Don; Southland Unit 27; April 4.
$50,000 Fossati Margaret to Hd Saramanasota Holdings LLC; Masthead Building Of Harbor Pines Unit 7; April 4.
$50,000 Morris M Claire to Mccabe Neila M, Neil Nancy T; Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 179; April 4.
$46,000 Antle Kimberly C to Perkins Carole L, Perkins Tyrone C Jr; Burgundy Unit Two Unit 511; April 3.
$45,000 Barbara J Shivener Trust, Shivener Barbara J to Morgan Jerome W, Morgan Marie A; Sugar Creek Campground Estates Inc Unit 65; April 5.
$45,000 Medich Mirko to Cranston Mark; Second Bayshore Condominium 16 Unit G 25; April 4.
$39,000 Hickey Colleen A, Hickey James D to Potvien Ryckie L; Bayshore Windmill Village Co Op Inc Unit B 9; April 5.
$32,000 Tropical Family Holdings LLC to Stetser Harry J, Stetser Sandra K; Lot 16 Wanners Elroad Park; April 4.
$30,000 Arsenault Joseph Ronald, Arsenault Ronald to Robichaud Florence, Robichaud Roger; Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 231; April 5.
$30,000 Hobson Dennis D to Simon Erica A, Simon John D, Simon Karen A; Bradenton Tropical Palms Unit 1411; April 4.
$29,000 Cruz Agustin F to Ltc Signature Homes LLC; Blk A Eastover; April 4.
$27,000 Thorne Neil to Katon Richard W, Norden Deborah M; Jet Mobile Home Park Unit 215; April 3.
$22,500 Barnard Kathleen A to Osterman Rhea; Lot 16 Blk D Fairfield Acres; April 3.
$22,500 Hill Bonnie L to Osterman Rhea; Lot 16 Blk D Fairfield Acres; April 3.
$22,500 Oconnor Colleen G to Osterman Rhea; Lot 16 Blk D Fairfield Acres; April 3.
$22,500 Shriver Darleen M to Osterman Rhea; Lot 16 Blk D Fairfield Acres; April 3.
$22,500 Zackey John H Iii to Osterman Rhea; Lot 16 Blk D Fairfield Acres; April 3.
$22,500 Zackey Lawrence M to Osterman Rhea; Lot 16 Blk D Fairfield Acres; April 3.
$22,500 Zackey Thomas S to Osterman Rhea; Lot 16 Blk D Fairfield Acres; April 3.
$21,750 El Halak Inaam, El Okdi Saad to El Halak Inaam, El Okdi Saad, El Okdi Sawsan S; Kenson Park; April 4.
$15,000 Wisgerhof Diane E, Wisgerhof Gordon D to Davis Julie M, Davis Neil C; Lot 165 Sugar Creek Estates Inc; April 4.
$8,000 Drake Cynthia Stirrett, Stirrett Douglas S, Stirrett Lionel S, Stirrett Rebecca K to Lyndaker Steve, Palmer Shereen; Little Gull Cottages Unit 16; April 5.
$7,500 Cookson Doris Carol, Cookson Robin Carol to Hollin Ruth Ann, Hollin Will; Lot 15 Blk 24 Trailer Estates; April 4.
$4,000 Petersen Griffin Debra to Ochap Maxine J, Pilarski Karen F; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 102; April 4.
$3,500 Ball David, Ball Mary to Newman Keith Edward, Newman Shirley Ann; Little Gull Cottages Unit 6; April 5.
$2,800 Porter Joyce K, Porter Paul W to Portenga Britta Bujak; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 212; April 4.
$2,500 Mansell Christine Ann, Mansell Michael to Thompson John P, Thompson Kathryn K; White Sands Of Longboat; April 4.
$10 4420 Partners LLC to Casa De Dios En Bradenton Inc; Or2648 Pg1432; April 5.
$10 Addayson Sharon K to Odonnell Sandra Ann; Lot 130 Vogelsangs Brasota Manor; April 3.
$10 Argyriadis Family Revocable Living Trust, Argyriadis Ioannis to Toner Debra Dawn, Toner Terry Ray; Pt 1-34-17; April 5.
$10 Bank Of America to Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association; Blk 8 Cortez Gardens; April 2.
$10 Bell Rachel B, Boss Jessica K, Roberts Nicholas P to Stemm Alexandra, Stemm William; Aldrich Park; April 4.
$10 Broersma Steven J, Broersna Beth A, Koster Marian to Broersma Beth A, Broersma Steven J; Fourth Bayshore Unit G 22; April 4.
$10 Brown Elaine H, Brown James A to Brown Darlyne, Brown Elston, Brown James A; Johnson Bros; April 5.
$10 Casey Nancy A to Casey Nancy A, Quarles Brando M; Lot 52 Blk A Sarabay Woods; April 5.
$10 Caster James P to Forrester Alexander Robert, Forrester Janet Barbara; Via Roma Beach Resort Unit 4; April 4.
$10 Chapman Laura Jane, Elizabeth Chapman Trust to Chapman Laura Jane; Cedars West Of Longboat Inc Unit 102; April 3.
$10 Cherry Margaret H to Cedeno Jamyra, Cherry Margaret H, Spires Jamarion; Lot 2171 River Club South; April 3.
$10 Coleman Renee L, Coleman Robert M to Caywood Steven, Coleman Christina; Little Gull Cottages Unit 04; April 5.
$10 Davis Marsha Gardiner, Gardiner Ronald E to Davis Marsha Gardiner; Spring Lakes Unit 316; April 3.
$10 Doyscher Tanya, Hindi Jonathan, Hindi Nicole, Hindi Stephanie, Hindi Tanya, Perissinotti Nicole, Rienguette Stephanie to Hindi John, Hindi Kathy; Third Bayshore Unit A 31; April 5.
$10 Elliott David, Elliott Leslie to Elliott David, Elliott Leslie, Hammond Jessica V; Bayshore Gardens Condominium Apartments Unit D 5; April 5.
$10 Faunce Brian L Sr, Faunce Lori A to Brian L Faunce and Lori A Faunce Revocable Living Trust, Faunce Brian L, Faunce Lori A; Lot 29 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; April 3.
$10 Florida Island and Ranch Lands Inc to Diem Beverly Ann, Diem Darrin Robert; Pt 10-34-17; April 5.
$10 Fowler Warren C Jr, Kelley Fowler Margaret M to Fowler Family Trust, Fowler Warren C Jr, Kelly Fowler Margaret Mei Hua; Blk 30 Casanas; April 5.
$10 Garn John D, Garn Phyllis A to Garn Jeffrey D, Garn John D, Garn Phyllis A, Winkler Lynelle S; Lot 17 Tidevue Estates First Addition; April 4.
$10 Gianfranca Schofer 2010 Irrevocable Trust, Schofer Florian, Schofer Gianfranca 2010 Irrevocable Trust to Beach Life Vacations LLC; Or2546 Pg5486; April 5.
$10 Grossman Jane A Living Trust, Jane A Grossman Living Trust, Skaggs Nicole N to Hill Shelly Eichelkraut; Lot 8 Blk 11 Holmes Beach; April 5.
$10 Jeremiahs International Trading Company to Mc Alavy Keevy R; Pt 35-32-19; April 5.
$10 Koski Alan, Koski Dian C to Smith Dale A, Smith Marla A; Lot 46 University Pines; April 3.
$10 Kutzke Jeffrey A to Dimora Anthony J, Horseshoe Loop Land Trust; 0; April 3.
$10 Long Rose, Long Theodore to Long Rose, Long Theodore, Theodore and Rose Long Revocable Trust; Lot 35 Kingsfield Lakes; April 5.
$10 Lucarini James V to Lucarini James V, Lucarini James W; Lot 19 Rosewood at Gardens; April 4.
$10 Manatee County to Palmetto City Of; 0; April 2.
$10 Mann Paulette to Casica Stephen Michael; Sunrise Building Of Harbor Pines Unit 3; April 3.
$10 Masker Pamela, Masker Paul to Masker Pamela, Masker Paul; Blk 38 Trailer Estates; April 5.
$10 Mayernick George, Mayernick Isolde R to Isolde R Mayernik Trust, Mayernik Isolde R; Lot 4 Blk E Heather Glen; April 5.
$10 Mayernick George, Mayernick Isolde R to Isolde R Mayernik Trust, Mayernik Isolde R; Lot 28 Blk C Glenn Lakes; April 5.
$10 Mcdougall Donna Kay to Hoffmann Victoria; Woodpark at Desoto Square Unit 210; April 5.
$10 Miller Geneve A to Geneve A Miller Revocable Trust, Miller Geneve A; Blk 24 Trailer Estates; April 5.
$10 Morris Roger C to Morris Roger C, Oberg Betsy Morris, Roger C Morris Revocable Living Trust, Saxe Sarah Elizabeth; Creekview Unit 4B; April 3.
$10 Mungovan Annette D to Annette D Mungovan Revocable Trust, Mungovan Annette D, Mungovan Dennis Michael; Palm Lake Estates Unit 217; April 5.
$10 Norton Christopher to Norton Karen; Beach Escape Unit B; April 3.
$10 Norton Christopher, Norton Christopher T to Norton Karen L; Birds Of Paradise Unit B; April 3.
$10 Olguin Anna L, Olguin Frederick G to Frederick G Olguin and Anna L Olguin Revocable Living Trust, Olguin Anna L, Olguin Frederick G; Lot 239 Del Webb; April 3.
$10 Palmu Eric J, Palmu Karen E to Palmu Eric J, Palmu Karen E, Palmu Revocable Trust; Lot 15 Blk B Braden River Lakes; April 4.
$10 Regula Sue, Rhoad Sue, Rhoad Terry to Regula Lisa, Rhoad Robert A, Rhoad Sue, Rhoad Terry, Wallace Jillian R; Matoaka Heights; April 4.
$10 Reynolds Donald Franklin, Reynolds Virginia Bell to Reynolds Denise H, Reynolds Donald F; Gold Tree Co Op Inc Unit 7; April 3.
$10 Rinaldi Eugene S, Rinaldi Mary E to Mary E Rinaldi Revocable Trust, Rinaldi Mary E; Cortez Villas Condominium 3 Unit 20; April 3.
$10 Rowland Brittany to Rowland Thomas; Lot 403 Villages Of Thousand Oaks; April 4.
$10 Royak Henry S Jr to Royak Henry S Jr, Royak Luz D; Lot 60 Sheffield Glenn; April 5.
$10 Siesta Acquisitions LLC to Toro Esteban Odrys G; Or2701 Pg3201; April 4.
$10 Snow Janet M, Snow Raymond to Raymond Snow Revocable Living Trust, Snow Raymond; Lot 90 Farrows; April 3.
$10 Sun Hydraulics Corporation to Sun Hydraulics LLC; University Park Of Commerce Pt 25-35-17; April 4.
$10 Tedhams Lois A to Tedhams Gale L, Tedhams Lois A, Tedhams Stephen A; Kingston Drive Of Mount Vernon Unit 9422; April 5.
$10 Tudyk Mark A to Noe Anne M, Tudyk Mark A; Lot 37 Greenbrook Village; April 3.
$10 Weicker Elaine K, Weicker James W to Hawkins Julie, Weicker Elaine K, Weicker James W, Weicker Jamie, Weicker Jeff; Lot 697 Tri Par Estates; April 4.
$10 Williams Abigail O, Williams Albert A to Williams Abigail O, Williams Albert A; Pomello Park; April 3.
$10 Wright Arthur G, Wright Joyce T to Wright Joyce T; Lot 57 Carlyle at The Villages Of Palm Aire; April 3.
$1 Anderson George W Jr, Anderson Victoria D, Domenichello Anderson Victoria A to Anderson George W Jr, Domenichello Anderson Victoria A; Lot 25 Trails; April 5.
$1 Feakes Sarah B, Vallor Joseph E, Vallor Sarah B to Vallor Joseph E, Vallor Sarah B; Saddlehorn Estates; April 5.
$1 Helmer Lisa, Helmer Norman D to Helmer Norman D; Lot 8 Blk B Grove Haven; April 5.
$1 Kasler Dennis, Kasler Lester M, Rexrode Lester M to Cromwell Katrina, Sabatino Linda D; Or2500 Pg2298; April 3.
$1 Ross Ellen to Ross Ellen, Ross Heather M; Jet Mobile Home Park Unit 24A; April 5.
$0 Asselin Gillian Elizabeth, Asselin Philip George to Asselin Gillian Elizabeth, Asselin Philip George, Asselin Simon Philip; Woods Of Moccasin Wallow; April 3.
$0 Balam Angela E, Balam Van J, Edwards Angela to Kind Daniel J, Lovejoy Peggy; Pomello Park; April 4.
$0 Cruz Evelyn M, Hernandez David to Manatee County; Royal Palm Gardens; April 4.
$0 Erdman Leo, Erdman Leo M to Erdman Angela L, Erdman Jeffrey L, Erdman Leo, Erdman Leo M; Second Bayshore Unit E3; April 5.
$0 Milano Barbara, Milano Charles to Barbara S Milano Revocable Trust, Charles Milano Revocable Trust, Milano Barbara S, Milano Charles; Spanish Main Yacht Club Unit 205; April 5.
$0 Sanchez Brayan Ates to Manatee County; Royal Palm Gardens; April 4.
$0 Schoolcraft Mindy to Sachtleben Judith, Sachtleben Robert; Timbercreek Unit 1208; April 3.
$0 Sommerfeldt Margaret G to Margaret G Sommerfeldt Declaration Of Trust, Sommerfeldt Margaret G; Ironwood Tenth Unit 506 L; April 3.
$0 Winding Roads LLC to Manatee County; Royal Palm Gardens; April 4.
