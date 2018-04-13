South Carolina Utility won't be charged for osprey nest move

A utility in South Carolina will not be charged after its crew removed an osprey nest last month.
The Post and Courier of Charleston reported the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said it will not proceed with an investigation of South Carolina Electric & Gas Co.'s removal of an osprey nest in Mount Pleasant.
The newspaper reports the decision is based on a Trump administration policy that says oil, gas, wind and solar companies will not be prosecuted for activities that inadvertently kill or disrupt birds.
Fish and Wildlife Service spokeswoman Jennifer Koches said the agency will continue to work with SCE&G to ensure it complies with all appropriate laws in maintenance work.
Local residents complained when an SCE&G crew removed the nest.
