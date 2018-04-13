Asia cautious about possible Trump rethink on trade deal

FILE - In this March 8, 2018 file photo, from left, Singapore's Minister for Trade and Industry Lim Hng Kiang, New Zealand Trade Minister David Parker, General Secretary Ministry of International Trade and Industry of Malaysia Y.bhg. Datuk J. Jayasiri, Canada's Minister of International Trade Francois-Philippe Champagne, Australian Minister for Trade and Investment Steven Ciobo, Chile's Foreing Minister Heraldo Munoz, Brunei's Foreign Minister Haji Erawan bin Pehin Yusof, Japan's Trans-Pacific Partnership minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Secretary of Economy of Mexico Idelfonso Guajardo, Peru's Trade Minister Eduardo Ferreyros and Vietnamese Trade Minister Tran Tuan Anh, poses for a pictures after the signing ceremony of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, CP TPP, in Santiago, Chile. Japan and New Zealand are cautious about President Donald Trump's idea to re-examine a Pacific Rim trade deal that he pulled the U.S. out of shortly after taking office. Japanese officials said they welcome the move if it means that Trump is recognizing the importance of the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Japan and New Zealand are among 11 countries that signed the agreement after deciding to go ahead without the United States. Esteban Felix, File AP Photo