Cuba's 'lost generation' prepares to take power next week

FILE - In this March 15, 2016 file photo, images of revolutionary hero Ernesto "Che" Guevara, Camilo Cienfuegos , Fidel Castro, Cuban President Raul Castro, and singer Compay Segundo, adorn a wall, in Havana, Cuba. Despite a series of reforms under Raul Castro, Cuba remains locked in grinding economic stagnation that has driven hundreds of thousands of Cubans to emigrate in search of better lives. Ramon Espinosa, File AP Photo