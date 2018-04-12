Tesla, Feds clash over release of fatal crash information

FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo provided by KTVU, emergency personnel work at the scene where a Tesla electric SUV crashed into a barrier on U.S. Highway 101 in Mountain View, Calif. Federal safety investigators have booted electric car maker Tesla Inc. from the group investigating a fatal crash in California that involved an SUV operating with the company's Autopilot system. The National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday, April 12, it removed Tesla as a party to the investigation after the company prematurely made information public. KTVU via AP, File)