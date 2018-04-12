Police probe 'horrific' death of teenage boy trapped in van

In this Tuesday night, April 10, 2018 photo, a minivan is removed from the parking lot near the Seven Hills School campus in Cincinnati. Cincinnati authorities are investigating the death Tuesday of 16-year-old Kyle Plush, who was trapped inside the minivan. The Hamilton County coroner says Plush died of asphyxia due to "chest compression" and that it appears to be an accident. The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP Cara Owsley