Gadget Guru: These high-end earbuds are tiny but powerful

One of the more common questions I’m asked is about choosing earbuds and speakers. Granted, I’m far from a sound expert, but one of the main features I look for is this: When it sounds right in your ears, you’ll know.
When I listened to the Etymotic Research ER4XR ($349) extended response earbuds, I knew they were right. The sound is awesome and there are additional features making them even more attractive.
The ER4XR earbuds sound great out of the box. The crystal-clear sound with a nice bass boost was perfect for listening to my preferred favorites of a 1970s mix and then a Jimmy Buffet concert.
They are a noise-excluding in-ear earphone, delivering sound with precise accuracy, just as sound should be.
When I received my ER4XR’s for review, the first thing I noticed was the earbud tips. Not only are they different from mainstream-looking earbuds but the choices they came with also made me read a little about them. One set was foam tips, which to me fit and sounded perfect.
With 25 years of making earbuds, the company proudly touts that it has the first earphones to seal the ear with 98 percent noise isolation, the highest of any earphones or headsets on the market, according to the Etymotic website.
They come with an assortment of eartips, so take the time to get the right fit for the right sound in your ears. Each style has a different fit, so give each a chance. Don’t just put them in and listen for a few seconds — take a few songs at least.
This was also the first time I tested earbuds with user-replaceable filters, which lets you protect the earbuds from ear wax. A filter removal tool and replacement filters are included.
A hard neoprene case also is included to store everything, along with a detachable 5-foot cord and a 3.5-mm gold plated stereo plug.
The body of the drivers are made with machined metal and an anodized finish. Each speaker is attached to a durable wound-wire tangle-free cable.
More information: etymotic.com
Smart speaker
Another great sound machine, the black box Solis SO-7000 ($299.99) Bluetooth/Wi-Fi wireless stereo smart speaker with Chromecast built in, also rocked my playlists.
You can stream music wirelessly with Bluetooth or Google Home app. And with the Google Chromecast streaming media player, you can play audio from a variety of services (Spotify, Google Play Music, and Pandora) connected to your existing WiFi.
I mainly used the Bluetooth, which worked and sounded perfect. The AC-powered speaker can be positioned on most any flat surface. It’s built into a black wooden cabinet with mesh grill wrap covering the mid-section and high gloss black accent pane finish on the rest.
Inside is a 5.25-inch subwoofer and four 2-inch full-range drivers. This adds up to room-filling 360-degree crystal clear sound at any volume.
With the subwoofer supplying the bass, I was concerned about it rattling a tabletop if I played it from there, so I tested it that way and it worked just right. However, I found the sound filled the room better when I kept it playing on the floor, which also kept the power adapter out of the way.
If you don’t want to stream wirelessly, there’s a 3.5 mm aux port (cable included) and top-mounted control buttons are easy to access if you don’t control it through your device or app.
More: solisaudio.com
Contact Gregg Ellman at greggellman@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter: @greggellman
