Rodent droppings 'too numerous to count' cause shutdown of prominent Bradenton restaurant

Pier 22 along the Bradenton Riverwalk was briefly shut down on Thursday, April 5, after an inspector found evidence of a rodent's burrow and hundreds of rodent droppings.
Other restaurants were cited for handling clean dishes with dirty hands, storing food at the wrong temperatures and not properly sanitizing their dishes.
Pier 22, 1200 First Ave. W., Bradenton
- Pier 22 shut down early Thursday evening after an inspector found a rodent's burrow in the linen storage room, evidenced by a collection of paper and plastic foam on the floor under a shelf.
- An inspector also found rodent droppings. According to the inspector's report, there were rodent droppings in various areas of the establishment, including a drawer in the preparation area, in the dry storage area and near the water heater. According to the inspector, the droppings were "too numerous to count" in the linen storage room.
- The restaurant issued a statement in response to the inspector-ordered closing in which General Manager Greg Campbell says the restaurant agreed to a voluntary three-hour closure due to "an environmental issue, specifically rodent droppings." You can find the entire statement on the company's website. Pier 22 resumed normal operations the next day.
- Food was stored in ice used for drinks. The issue was corrected on-site.
- Chicken quarters, sliced tomatoes and crab were being cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector.
- Raw shelled eggs were stored directly above cooked chicken quarters, according to an inspector. The issue was corrected on-site.
- An inspector said the restaurant offers raw or undercooked oysters but does not have a consumer advisory sign written anywhere, so the food must be fully cooked.
Good Doggies Hot Dog Stand, 4012 14th St. W., Bradenton
- Hot dogs were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector. The operator added ice to correct the issue.
- There was no sanitizer available for warewashing. The issue was corrected on-site.
- Chili that was prepared more than 24 hours ago was not properly date marked. The operator corrected the issue.
San Remo Pizza & Pasta, 1914 14th St. E., Bradenton
- Raw eggs were stored over lasagna, according to an inspector. The issue was corrected on-site.
- Food prepared more than 24 hours ago was not properly date marked. The issue was corrected on-site.
McDonald's, 6708 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton
- Skim milk and whole milk were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector. Corrective action was taken.
- Food that was meant to be monitored for public health control was not time marked. The issue was corrected on-site.
You've Been Served Cafe, 1051 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton
- Cooked chicken breasts, chicken salad, sliced turkey and other foods were being cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, an inspector said.
- The certified food manager lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms that would prevent an employee from working with food.
- Apple pie and cheesecake prepared more than 24 hours ago had not been properly date marked.
Oma Pizza, 201 Gulf Dr. N., Bradenton Beach
- Whole milk, butter and sliced sausage were being cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector.
El Warike Restaurant, 4226 26th St. W., Bradenton
- A server was seen handling dirty dishes and then clean ones without washing their hands first. The issue was corrected on-site, according to an inspector.
- The restaurant's probe thermometer was not accurate within plus or minus 2 degrees. The issue was corrected on-site.
Cortez Clam Factory, 10104 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
- Half and Half was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees. The operator fixed the issue by discarding of the product.
- The ambient air thermometer was not accurate within plus or minus 3 degrees, according to an inspector. The issue was corrected on-site.
Editor's Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, reports are a "snapshot" of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and "high-risk" establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to re-open, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed via this link.
