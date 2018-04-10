Giving Back: Giving Challenge offers you a chance to be informed and engaged in your community

The opportunity for each of us to make the difference we want to see in the world begins at the local level. Communities are healthy when we have access to information and have the ability to engage in choices that impact us. We then make better decisions as we vote using a ballot for issues and candidates and using our resources for the products, services and nonprofit organizations we support with our dollars and time.
Living in a world where stories appear on social media at lightning speed — with many being manufactured and sold as truth — we are sitting at a crossroads that demands personal skill and discretion in how we consume and share information.
At a recent Knight Foundation Media Forum in Miami, it was disappointing but not shocking to learn how often “fake news” outperforms factual information on Facebook in terms of engagement, as measured by likes, shares and comments.
Manatee Community Foundation works to ensure that people who make donations at any level have access to quality information so that they can make the best decisions about their philanthropy instead of “feel good charity” with few results. Not surprisingly, we find that when quality information is at their fingertips, donors have more satisfaction in their giving while also ensuring that the highest performing organizations are well-supported.
During the 2018 Giving Challenge from May 1-2, the Community Foundation of Sarasota County is giving nonprofits and individuals the chance to go big. Each donation made on the online platform found at GivingPartnerChallenge.org will raise unrestricted dollars supporting local organizations addressing health, human services, education, environment, animal welfare and the arts. As in previous years, millions of dollars will likely be raised, and each of us has the opportunity to decide which organizations of the more than 600 we wish to support.
This year, The Patterson Foundation will provide a 1:1 match for all unique donations, up to $100 per donor, per organization. There is no limit to the number of individual matches from unique donors a nonprofit can receive during the 2018 Giving Challenge. But there’s a catch. As in past years, not every organization can participate. Each eligible nonprofit has made a commitment to transparency with a publicly accessible profile in The Giving Partner (thegivingpartner.org), including financial history, leadership, needs, and operations.
A focal point is the program section, addressing the vital questions about impact. What is the organization achieving for those it is serving in the short-term and in the long-term? How is success measured? What is an example of success? We need to know these answers to reach the heart of the matter: is this organization actually moving the needle for those it is serving and for our community?
Start with a commitment to participate in the Giving Challenge. How exciting it is to know that your $25 will turn into $50 for each nonprofit you support. Before those energy-filled 24 hours arrive in May, spend a little time investigating the participating organizations using The Giving Partner. You may realize something important about a nonprofit you have long been connected to or have some new questions about its effectiveness. You may discover an organization that is brand new to you and want to learn more. More organizations than you may realize are located in Sarasota but still serve people in Manatee County.
In collaboration with the Knight Foundation, Manatee Community Foundation is offering $25,000 in special incentives for participating nonprofits that use their Giving Challenge campaigns to highlight their roles in creating informed and engaged communities. This opportunity encourages agencies to leverage their power to inform. Let’s see what they do.
Whether it’s opening our minds to breaking cycles of generational poverty, connecting us to perspectives on societal challenges through the arts, or exposing us to healthier choices for children or aging parents, nonprofit organizations have a vital role in educating the public about issues that affect our quality of life. In our everyday world at the Foundation, we talk to people who have adopted pets, called their representatives, attended performances, visited a health care professional, or become new donors to organizations they had never before heard of as a result of learning accessed from nonprofits.
People often report feeling even better about their charitable contributions when they know the ultimate result their gift will make. And when they make proactive choices based on access to high quality information, they are frequently more engaged in the mission. My bet is the same for you. So get smart about our local nonprofits and give generously from May 1-2. We can all help change our community every day. Let’s double our influence during the Giving Challenge.
Susie Bowie is the executive director of the Manatee Community Foundation, a charitable foundation that strengthens the community through philanthropy, education and service — for now and for the future. Email: SBowie@ManateeCF.org. Phone: 941-747-7765.
